Google providing certifications to 10,000 Nevada educators

Google will be offering 10,000 Level 1 educator certifications to teachers in the Nevada Department of Education.

The certifications will be given to teachers who want to advance their knowledge and teaching skills using Google Workshop tools within the classroom. These certifications will be valid for three years and will help teachers in the virtual and hybrid (virtual and in-person) classrooms.

The certification process will consist of two courses. The first course will be a fundamentals course, followed by a Level 1 academy course.

“Our goal is to provide educators with opportunities to develop the digital skills they need in any tech-driven classroom,” said Kate Franko, Google’s regional head of Data Center Public Affairs. “We hope this training will make their work easier, even more impactful, and create ripple effects across Nevada that benefit both teachers and students.”

The program is available to Nevada educators of all levels and backgrounds, including licensed teachers, alternative route to licensure teachers, contracted educational technology specialist computer teachers, pre-service teachers accepted to a Nevada teacher preparation program, school librarians and media specialists.

Applications are currently open and being accepted for the first 2,500 educators to receive their Level 1 certification. The other 7,500 certifications will become available starting in 2022. You can apply online at https://sites.google.com/friedtechnology.com/l1-nevada to submit your application..

“Nevada’s educators are the key to fostering students who are globally prepared and future-ready,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert. “As the technology of our world continues to rapidly evolve, it is critical to build our educators’ capacity to support our students and I thank Google for providing this opportunity.”

“The educators who will take this Level 1 course, and those who have already become trainers, are extremely dedicated individuals who will develop their skills to benefit themselves, their students, and their peers,” says Amy Mayer, CEO and founder of friEdTechnology, the Google for Education Professional Development partner delivering the training. “This dedication combined with newly-minted tech skills will support their efficiency and effectiveness in the classroom.”

Google has invested nearly $2 billion in the state of Nevada, including a $1.2 billion data center in the Henderson area.

