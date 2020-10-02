66°F
Governors issue joint statement regarding threat to democracy

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 1, 2020 - 9:39 pm
 

A coalition of 11 governors on Wednesday released a joint statement on what they say are recent threats to the democratic process and reports of efforts to circumvent the results of the upcoming election.

Gov. Steve Sisolak joined Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Wisconsin Gov. Tim Walz, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, Delaware Gov. John Carney and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in releasing the statement.

“We do not take for granted the sacred right of every American to cast a vote, and to have that vote counted, in the presidential election held every four years,” the statement read. “It is a right that is foundational to our democracy and essential to the continuation of our constitutional system of government, something to be cherished, revered and defended by elected leaders at all levels.

“Any efforts to throw out ballots or refuse a peaceful transfer of power are nothing less than an assault on American democracy. There is absolutely no excuse for promoting the intimidation or harassment of voters. These are all blatant attempts to deny our constituents the right to have their voices heard, as guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution, and to know the will of the people will be carried out.

“As governors, it is our solemn duty to protect the people of our states. Today, we affirm that all votes cast in the upcoming election will be counted and that democracy will be delivered in this election. That means all valid ballots cast in accordance with state and local laws must be counted, and that all states must properly appoint electors in accordance with the vote. We will not allow anyone to willfully corrupt the democratic process by delegitimizing the outcome or appointing fraudulent electors against the will of the voters.

“Our nation has held presidential elections and upheld the results throughout our history, even in times of great peril. We did it during the Civil War and both World Wars, and we can do it during a pandemic.

“And if the outcome of this election means the end of a presidency, he must leave office — period.

“We recognize that democratically held elections are not an exercise in controlling power. By its very nature, democracy is an exercise in determining and honoring the collective will of the American people, regardless of the outcome. Disenfranchising voters in order to retain power strikes at the very heart of this promise. We call on elected leaders at all levels, from both parties, to speak out loudly against such efforts in the weeks ahead.”

Task Force formed to promote health, safety in schools
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Education, in partnership with THT Health, (formerly known as Teachers Health Trust) announced the Task Force Initiative for Educator’s Safety and Screening to promote the health and safety of staff, students, families and communities by preventing the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in Nevada’s schools.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Red Barn Art Center was broken into an ...
Beatty nonprofit burglarized during holiday weekend
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Goldwell Open Air Museum near Rhyolite ghost town was the victim of burglary and theft over the Labor Day weekend.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford (Screenshot/Nevada Attorney General's Office) In early June, ...
Nevada joins coalition in suit against new Title IX rule
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has joined a coalition of 18 states and territories filing an amended complaint to block the U.S. Department of Education’s new Title IX rule, which would weaken protections against sexual harassment and violence for students and impose new requirements on schools and students that would be a significant departure from the fundamental purpose of Title IX, the attorneys general said.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Bureau of Land Management gathered 1,196 wild horses an ...
BLM completes horse gather north of Eureka
Staff Report

The Bureau of Land Management Battle Mountain District, Mount Lewis Field Office on Sept. 29 concluded the 2020 Diamond Complex wild horse helicopter gather within the Diamond Complex on the Diamond Mountain Range.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Taken the morning of Tuesday, March 31, this photo shows doc ...
Division of Insurance official tells Nevadans testing is free
Staff Report

Consumers who purchased health insurance coverage on their own through the individual health insurance market such as Nevada Health Link or have coverage sponsored by their employers on the small or large groups markets are able to obtain free testing for COVID-19, the state Division of Insurance reminds residents.

Robin Flinchum/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Shayna and Tyler Carter inside their new Wi ...
Tecopa restaurants reopen under strict guidelines and with a new addition
By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Opening a food service business in a tiny desert hamlet in the middle of a pandemic may seem like a long shot, but for the proprietors of a new Tecopa eatery called the Wild Wheat Bakery and Cafe, it was a way to keep hope alive. This fall, Wild Wheat takes its place alongside four other popular local restaurants that have weathered the economic storm and are coming back strong in the cool-weather season.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Author Jessica Bruder will discuss her work during an onlin ...
Nevada Humanities offering free online talk with author
Staff Report

Nevada Humanities will present a free online discussion, “Nomadland: Resiliency on the Road”, featuring award-winning author and journalist Jessica Bruder from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.

Nevada Department of Transportation Political signs less than 4 by 8 feet can be posted on pri ...
Signs not allowed on state highway property
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation reminds community members that political signage is not allowed on state highway property.