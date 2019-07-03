Grand opening for real estate office in Pahrump

Gavish Real Estate recently held the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of its newest office in Pahrump.

Century 21 Gavish Real Estate via PR Newswire On June 21, agents and staff from the Las Vegas and Henderson office were in attendance along with Pahrump Valley car enthusiasts and Miss Pahrump pageant contestants.

On June 21, agents and staff from the Las Vegas and Henderson office were in attendance, along with Pahrump Valley car enthusiasts and Miss Pahrump pageant contestants.

The office is at 1401 S. Highway 160, Suite A.

Guests enjoyed a tour of the new office space and viewed the many classic cars that entered the inaugural Century 21 Gavish Real Estate classic car show. The grand opening included food, raffles and professional judging and coordination of the classic cars.

“I am so thrilled we were able to spend the day with this community opening our new office,” Todd Butwinick, chief operating officer of Century 21 Gavish Real Estate, said in a statement. “I can’t wait to see what the future brings for the relationship between Century 21 Gavish Real Estate and the great (town) of Pahrump.”

This grand opening marks the third grand opening for Century 21 Gavish Real Estate and is just one of the many offices the company plans on opening, a news release stated.

Chief Executive Officer Iddo Gavish said, “We are so humbled by how the community has received us with open arms. This move allows us to house more agents so that we can better serve the growing community’s needs.”

With the local grand opening, Century 21 Gavish Real Estate has locations in Las Vegas, Henderson and Pahrump.

For more information, go to www.gavishrealestate.com The local phone number is 775-751-4088.