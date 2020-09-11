64°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Grant for Alzheimer’s research has rural focus

Staff Report
September 11, 2020 - 10:16 am
 

The National Institute on Aging at the National Institutes of Health has awarded a grant expected to total $3.3 million to Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health to establish the Nevada exploratory Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

The three-year award, which is the first of its kind to be presented as part of the NIH’s Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centers Program, will help build the infrastructure and initiate statewide collaborative activities needed to establish an Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center focused on reducing disparities faced by individuals with dementia in rural settings.

The Alzheimer’s Disease Research Centers Program is a national network of researchers and clinicians at major medical institutions. Researchers at these centers are working to translate research advances into improved diagnosis and care for people with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, as well as finding a way to treat and possibly prevent the diseases.

Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, director of the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas and Elko, will serve as director of the Nevada exploratory Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, which is among the first cohort of centers nationally to receive this new award and marks the first and only exploratory Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center in Nevada.

“As a state with historically low federal funding, the Nevada exploratory Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center marks an important milestone for Nevada, allowing us to elevate the science we contribute to the NIH and effectively expand our research footprint,” Sabbagh said. “Alzheimer’s disease is a looming public health crisis, and this grant will play an important role in advancing the science of this disease by contributing critical data from a massively understudied, underserved and under-supported rural population.”

The grant establishing the Nevada exploratory Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center builds upon a successful collaboration since 2015 between the Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and University of Nevada, Las Vegas, who share a five-year NIH Center of Biomedical Research Excellence grant, the first to be awarded in southern Nevada.

The Nevada exploratory Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center is the next step in establishing an Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center and is the latest collaborative effort between the two institutions that will specifically address rural disparities in dementia populations throughout Nevada.

Health disparities in rural areas have long been recognized; Alzheimer’s disease and Alzheimer’s disease-related dementias offer no exception. Those living with dementia in rural communities often go undiagnosed or are misdiagnosed because of the lack of access to dementia specialists. In addition, data in rural areas is scarce and usually confined to a small number of individuals with limited sets of biomedical data.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times The Bearded Lady Saloon as seen on Sept. 3, 2020.
All Pahrump bars serving once again
By Ramon Elizondo Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Area bar owners in Nye County sought shelter from the state mandate’s put in place due to COVID-19 by taking steps to reopen their businesses.

Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony during the sc ...
WGU scholarships aim to bridge digital divide
Staff Report

Western Governors University will grant high-speed internet access and provide devices to new and current WGU students who need and can’t afford them through its Online Access Scholarship program.

Nevada Highway Patrol (Las Vegas Review-Journal) NHP is 'Joining Forces' with additional area l ...
Additional efforts underway focusing on impaired drivers
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials from the Nevada Department of Public Safety have an important message for both drivers and pedestrians throughout the Silver State.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nothing embodies the flavor of summer more th ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Top 10 reasons for one more watermelon this summer
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Before summer begins its slow fade into autumn, before the fresh fruits and greens shift to pumpkin spice and steamy soups, let’s pay homage to one of summer’s unsung heroes, the humble watermelon.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump area Trump supporters were out on Saturday, Sept. 5 ...
Trump rally hosted in Pahrump in celebration of Labor Day
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Labor Day weekend for 2020 was something of a flat occasion, with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic still putting a damper on many activities, but that’s not to say there was absolutely nothing to do to celebrate here in the Pahrump Valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Contained in the backup information for the Nye County Comm ...
More block grant proposals presented to Nye County Commission
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

As part of the process necessary for participation in the Community Development Block Grant program, the Nye County Commission received its second round of potential project presentations this month, outlining various ideas for utilizing the funding that will be available for the 2021 grant cycle.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In this file photo from last year's Cash Extravaganza, Dick ...
Pahrump Rotary’s Cash Extravaganza goes virtual
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Imagine, having the chance at winning a huge cash prize while simultaneously showing support for one of the local community’s great nonprofit organizations. That’s precisely what the Rotary Club of the Pahrump Valley gives residents the opportunity to do each year during what is hands-down its largest annual fundraiser, the club’s $10,000 Cash Extravaganza.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Chief Deputy District Attorney argues why he ...
Man sentenced for killing his mother
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The teenager arrested and charged in the 2018 death of the woman who adopted him learned his fate on Wednesday, Sept. 9.