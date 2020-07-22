101°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Grants continue moving Pahrump Fairgrounds forward

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 22, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Pahrump Fairgrounds have been a longstanding goal in the valley and after gaining some momentum in the recent years, town and county officials have been working toward creating what will one day be a recreation destination for all sorts of activities by keeping the project moving steadily forward.

The town and county have been active in seeking outside funding to support the fairgrounds, helping defray the development costs by several hundreds of thousands of dollars already through the use of grants, from U.S. Housing and Urban Development Economic Development Incentive grants and Community Development Block Grant funding from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The most recent round of funding coming in the form of Community Development Block Grants, was awarded to the town of Pahrump this month. That money will be put to use with an environmental assessment and in planning and constructing a new water and well system for the fairgrounds.

The grant funding totals $550,000 for the two projects. The water and well system is slated to utilize $500,000 with a $12,737 match required, which will be funded by the town’s fairgrounds room tax dollars. The remaining $50,000 is for the environmental assessment of the entire 427-acre property, with a $4,722 match that will also be funded by fairgrounds room tax monies. The environmental assessment is slated to be conducted starting September 28 and concluding March 31, 2021 while the water and well system is scheduled to wrap up in September of next year.

“This is a great project, I am very excited to be moving forward with it. I’m sure the board is elated as well! Long overdue. Hoorah! Let’s get the fairgrounds developed,” Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo said as the item came up for discussion during the commission’s July 7 meeting.

Commissioner Debra Strickland chimed in, “This is moving! Drainage study, now water. Good job staff, thank you,” and commission chairman John Koenig added, “I like it! It’s great.”

The Pahrump Fairgrounds are comprised of 427 acres of land obtained from the Bureau of Land Management by the town of Pahrump in 1999. The property sat unused for many years before any real development occurred but once things began to happen, the project has continued to see progress.

According to documents available on the town of Pahrump’s website, phase 1 of the fairgrounds project consisted of the construction of an access road along with a parking lot and eight fenced-in multipurpose fields. Phase 2 included installation of the first groundwater well and associated infrastructure to support water supply needs. Phase 3 included the drainage study and flood control design that precedes the construction of drainage changes and the detention basin. An initial environmental site assessment was also performed, concluding in October of last year, as well as a biological evaluation completed in January and a cultural resources study that wrapped up in April.

The Pahrump Fairgrounds will incorporate several recreational elements, such as the existing multipurpose fields, which will eventually be opened to sports activities, and rodeo grounds to support a new arena, along with a hoped-for 15,000-square-foot community development center. However, that is just the beginning for the 400-plus acre site, which could include items such as stadium tracks, commercial properties and an off-road park in future buildout phases.

For more information on the fairgrounds visit www.pahrumpnv.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
University of Nevada, Reno Extension The University of Nevada, Reno Extension has weekly educat ...
Extension aims to help small business connect
Staff Report

With COVID-19 decreasing face-to-face interaction, it is more important than ever for small businesses to connect successfully with their customers — and potential customers — through their websites and digital media.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times In 2016, Mauro Saiglia received the qualification of chef, b ...
Authentic Italian-style pizza shop to open in town
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to preparing authentic Italian-style pizza in Pahrump, there is no doubt that Mauro Saiglia’s expertise would be hard to match.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump fire crews commenced what is known as a "blitz atta ...
Pahrump man dies in morning structure fire
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The explosion of an oxygen tank is believed to be the cause of a fatal structure fire, just before 8 a.m. on Friday, July 17.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Throughout the week fire crews responded to a number of sma ...
Series of area fires engage Pahrump fire crews
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews were summoned to a reported structure fire along the 6200 block of South Cajon Lane on Thursday, July 9.

Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal/Pool State Treasurer Zach Conine discusses measures to he ...
State taking applications for short-term rental assistance
Staff Report

Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced Monday the state’s short-term rental assistance program for Nevadans experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 is now taking applications.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Small Business Development Center has been gifting s ...
Small business group releases data on impact of COVID-19
Staff Report

The Nevada Small Business Development Center recently released its quarterly economic impact numbers, demonstrating the amount of work done to bolster and support Nevada small businesses during the COVID-19 health crisis.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR)
DETR reports 2nd straight week of rising unemployment claims
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Finalized data from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation show initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 14,666 for the week ending July 11, up 2,182 claims, or 17.5 percent, compared to last week’s total of 12,484. This is the third consecutive week of increases in regular initial claims.

Getty Images Based on a preliminary review of the requirements of state statutes, the administ ...
Comments sought on Amargosa water treatment plant
Staff Report

The Nevada Bureau of Water Pollution Control is seeking public comment on a groundwater discharge permit the administrator proposed to issue to Peacox Charitable Remainder Unitrust for a facility in Amargosa Valley.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal Onlookers stop to view the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charlest ...
Division of Insurance offers tips for protection from fires
Staff Report

In the past few weeks, Nevada has experienced significant wildfires, ranging from the Poeville Fire in Washoe County to the Mahogany Fire on Mount Charleston. With fires in mind, the Division of Insurance reminds Nevadans to take action to protect their assets from disasters such as wildfires.