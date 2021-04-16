Great Basin College helps feed the community

In life, there are several very basic needs, things that one must have in order to not just survive but to thrive, and one of those needs is sustenance. Sadly, however, there are thousands of people all across the local community who struggle with food insecurity each day.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Students and staff from the Great Basin College Social Work Program hosted the "Share the Bounty Food Drive" this past Friday, April 9, gathering food donations that were then donated to the local pre-K program and the nonprofit Miracles of Madness.

One of the goals of those who embark on the path of social work is to address this problem, and provide meaningful solutions to help those facing hunger, and that is precisely why Great Basin College stepped up to host a community food drive this past Friday.

Hosted on April 9, the Great Basin College food drive took place at the college’s Pahrump campus, where students in the social worker program came together to collect donations that were destined to make their way to the mouths of those in need.

Entitled the “Share the Bounty Food Drive”, the event was specifically created to help one of the most vulnerable segments of the population, food insecure children, particularly those in Nye County.

“Donations went to children in the pre-K program as well as the nonprofit organization Miracles of Madness. Social Work students pitched in and the food drive was a huge success,” Great Basin College Social Work Instructor and Coordinator Laura Debenham explained. “Part of the success we saw today was watching the students work together.”

Debenham explained that the University of Nevada’s School of Social Work program has collaborated with Great Basin College to assist students in rural Nevada who are interested in obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in social work, and she encouraged all those with a passion for helping others to consider taking up this line of work.

“Through the social work program, students are able to complete the equivalent of the first three years of academic study through online classes,” Debenham said of GBC and the University of Nevada’s 3+1 program. “Becoming a social worker is not easy, but it is a career well within reach of rural Nevadans. We work hard to support students and our goal in the program is to help them succeed. There is a great need for social workers in our area. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an even greater need. Families and individuals are in crisis and their lives have been disrupted emotionally, financially and physically. There are many who will struggle and need professionals to help them through the challenges they face.”

For more information on the GBC Social Work Program contact the college at 775-727-2000 or email Debenham at Laura.debenham@gbcnv.edu

