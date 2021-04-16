67°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Pahrump NV
News

Great Basin College helps feed the community

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
April 16, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Students and staff from the Great Basin College Social Work ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Students and staff from the Great Basin College Social Work Program hosted the "Share the Bounty Food Drive" this past Friday, April 9, gathering food donations that were then donated to the local pre-K program and the nonprofit Miracles of Madness.

In life, there are several very basic needs, things that one must have in order to not just survive but to thrive, and one of those needs is sustenance. Sadly, however, there are thousands of people all across the local community who struggle with food insecurity each day.

One of the goals of those who embark on the path of social work is to address this problem, and provide meaningful solutions to help those facing hunger, and that is precisely why Great Basin College stepped up to host a community food drive this past Friday.

Hosted on April 9, the Great Basin College food drive took place at the college’s Pahrump campus, where students in the social worker program came together to collect donations that were destined to make their way to the mouths of those in need.

Entitled the “Share the Bounty Food Drive”, the event was specifically created to help one of the most vulnerable segments of the population, food insecure children, particularly those in Nye County.

“Donations went to children in the pre-K program as well as the nonprofit organization Miracles of Madness. Social Work students pitched in and the food drive was a huge success,” Great Basin College Social Work Instructor and Coordinator Laura Debenham explained. “Part of the success we saw today was watching the students work together.”

Debenham explained that the University of Nevada’s School of Social Work program has collaborated with Great Basin College to assist students in rural Nevada who are interested in obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in social work, and she encouraged all those with a passion for helping others to consider taking up this line of work.

“Through the social work program, students are able to complete the equivalent of the first three years of academic study through online classes,” Debenham said of GBC and the University of Nevada’s 3+1 program. “Becoming a social worker is not easy, but it is a career well within reach of rural Nevadans. We work hard to support students and our goal in the program is to help them succeed. There is a great need for social workers in our area. With the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an even greater need. Families and individuals are in crisis and their lives have been disrupted emotionally, financially and physically. There are many who will struggle and need professionals to help them through the challenges they face.”

For more information on the GBC Social Work Program contact the college at 775-727-2000 or email Debenham at Laura.debenham@gbcnv.edu

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times After questions were raised once again, the Nye County Comm ...
Groundwater levies in Nye County raise questions, again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It was like an echo of a former discussion when, during their most recent meeting, Nye County commissioners addressed two agenda items relating to groundwater levies to be assessed for the purposes of helping to fund Nevada Division of Water Resources and the Nevada State Engineer’s Office’s annual activities.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Former Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman has been sel ...
Former commissioner Wichman tapped for Nye County job
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Former Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman said farewell to county government at the beginning of 2020, having served a full 12 years as county commissioner but now, just over a year after her departure, she is ready to jump back into the government sector, this time as an employee rather than as an elected official.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured are a power strip and a kit detailing how to insta ...
Earth Day 2021 set for Ian Deutch park in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After being forced to take a year off in 2020 due to the onset of the pandemic, organizers of the Pahrump Valley’s annual Earth Day and Arbor Day festivities are ready to get back into the events scene and the 2021 celebration is set to take place in just one week’s time.

Pahrump Valley Times file photo A sign in Pahrump shows the distance in Tonopah. Tonopah is cen ...
Nye slated poorest county in state
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County is the poorest in Nevada, according to the data from the 24/7 Wall St.

Student Jorge Medina, left, begins to assemble parts for a deck soon to be installed as a UNLV ...
UNLV students prepare for solar competition
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

UNLV students were racing to put the finishing touches on Mojave Bloom, a 628-square-foot home they’ve built from scratch for the U.S. Department of Energy’s international 2020 Solar Decathlon Build Challenge. The biennial contest challenges colleges worldwide to design, construct and operate homes powered by renewable energy.

Noisy fire in Beatty
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

It was risky business for the Beatty Fire Department, as they responded to a mobile home fire just before 3 a.m. Thursday, April 8, in the 500 block of West Watson.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Rosemary "Rusty" Kalkofen attempts to make contact while ...
Sunday marks World Amateur Radio Day
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

World Amateur Radio Day is Sunday, April 18, the anniversary of the day in 1925 when the International Amateur Radio Union was formed in Paris.

Thinkstock Go to pvtimes.com to read additional letters to the editor.
Letters to the Editor

Former Soviet leader’s words ringing true 60 years later

Nick Castro, Pahrump Valley Little League/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Players gather on ...
Little League strikes back after county action
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Little League plays its games at Ian Deutch Memorial Park. In fact, its address is listed as 1600 Honeysuckle Street, the park’s address. This is not a secret.