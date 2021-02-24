48°F
Great Basin College nursing program ranked best in state

Staff Report
February 23, 2021 - 9:25 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times RegisteredNursing.org noted “Great Basin College in Elko, Nevada is home to an excellent associate degree in nursing program that prepares students for entry-level RN careers.

Great Basin College was recently honored as the No. 1-ranked nursing program in Nevada as determined by RegisteredNursing.org, a nursing advocacy organization.

RegisteredNursing.org noted “Great Basin College in Elko, Nevada is home to an excellent associate degree in nursing program that prepares students for entry-level RN careers. GBC graduates are evidence-based thinkers who use their findings to remain competent and insightful in a contemporary clinical environment.”

“Great Basin College nursing program has consecutively been ranked number one,” said Dr. Amber Donnelli, dean of health science and human services. “The program utilizes distance education to the Elko, Winnemucca, Pahrump and, as of fall 2020, Ely campuses. Regardless of the pandemic, the students were already in a format that conformed to the diverse aspect of learning through distance education.

“Instructors have been well prepared to properly implement distance education and create impactful remote learning experiences, which is not an easy feat as it incorporates live/interactive video as well as students completing clinicals in their communities. We’re extremely proud of what our students have accomplished throughout these uncertain times.”

Nursing programs were assessed on several factors which represent how well a program supports students towards licensure and beyond, said Sally Worthington of RegisteredNursing.org. The group analyzed past and present first time NCLEX-RN pass-rates, weighted by year.

“We are always trying to be innovative with our program, to assure that our students think outside of the box and get the most out of what they are learning and applying,” Donnelli said. “Our community partnerships and support throughout the state are large factors in the success of our program. This support assists our nursing students to reach their full potential, which in turn positively impacts the Nevada nursing workforce.

“During the pandemic, our students have been persistent throughout their studies while also positively impacting their communities through assisting with contact tracing, immunization clinics and other COVID-related implementation efforts.”

For more information about RegisteredNursing.org and GBC’s ranking, visit www.registerednursing.org/state/nevada/#top

Public memorial service held for Bailiff
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A poignant rifle salute carried out by members of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard capped off a 4-hour memorial service for longtime Pahrump Justice Court Bailiff Gerald “Bear” Smith, who died Monday, Jan. 18 at a Las Vegas Hospital after suffering from health problems related to COVID-19.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Blue ribbons tied to a fence provide a visual display of sup ...
Nye County “Backs the Blue”
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

They are the keepers of the peace, protecting and serving their communities day in and day out, on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ready to respond when duty calls.

NDOT The internships take place May through August 2021 and pay up to $19 per hour, depending o ...
NDOT is looking for paid summer interns
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Department of Transportation is accepting applications for summer internships through Feb. 26.

Getty Images Corvus has an additional 20 holes either pending or planned in this phase of dril ...
Corvus announces additional results of Beatty mines
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Corvus Gold Inc., a junior exploration company, announced it has received results from five additional drill holes in the new Lynnda Strip oxide gold discovery, according to the press release.

Getty Images
Analysis: Online holiday shopping grew almost 50%
Staff Report

Online retail sales during the holiday season exploded in 2020 according to preliminary analysis by spending tracker Mastercard SpendingPulse, as people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic turned to the Internet to purchase gifts for friends and family.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Located at 980 Pahrump Valley Boulevard, Xpress Detail and ...
New vehicle detail business opens in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

From your wheels to your roof, a brand new auto detailing business is up and running in town.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Signs are placed to help direct traffic as residents arrive ...
COVID-19 Task Force notes positive trends across state
Staff Report

The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force met today to discussed updates from their respective agencies and departments, noting significant improvement in the trends across all indicators. The state biostatistician noted Nevada is seeing data comparable to what was observed at the lowest level after the summer surge.

Getty Images The winning selections will be announced by the SSSCU Scholarship Committee and wi ...
Credit union launches scholarship program
Staff Report

Silver State Schools Credit Union on Friday announced its 2021 scholarship program, which has awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to graduating Nevada high school seniors since 1989.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Medicaid and Check Up are now serving a record number of p ...
Nevada Medicaid enrolls record 810,000 residents
Staff Report

Nevada Medicaid, the state- and federally funded health insurance program, has hit record enrollment, with one out of every four Nevadans currently being served by the program.