GriefShare to host Loss of a Spouse sessions followed by next 13-week cycle

The grief that comes with losing a loved one is always difficult to deal with but these days, the pain and anguish can be further compounded by the isolation foisted upon the community by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times GriefShare's normal support group consists of a regular cycle of 13 weeks of meetings but the group also offers special seminars focusing on specific subjects, such as Loss of a Spouse. The Pahrump chapter will host two Loss of a Spouse seminars in the coming weeks, one on July 18 and another on July 25, before starting its regular 13-week cycle on August 1.

Rather than being able to embrace their family and friends in mutual solace, many people find themselves in a position of grieving without the comforting presence of others, without the soothing touch of an understanding hand. In a time when travel and large gatherings are highly discouraged, those who have recently lost a loved one may not even be able to hold a funeral or take a trip home to bid their loved one goodbye.

It can make what is already an awful situation even worse but for those who are struggling through the depths of immense grief, there is always hope. No matter the public health crisis, GriefShare is here for the community, continuing its mission of helping people through their journey from mourning to joy.

In Pahrump, the local chapter of GriefShare has soldiered forth amid the COVID-19 outbreak, pivoting to online sessions when required by emergency mandates and striving to maintain a constant flow of support for those who are suffering.

This Saturday, July 18, and the following Saturday, July 25, the group will be meeting once more in person, for a very special session of GriefShare titled Loss of a Spouse. While social distancing will be required and participants will need to wear face coverings or masks, the simple action of sitting in a room with others who are feeling the same emotions and sensations can offer a profound sense of relief for those who may feel that are all alone in their grief.

“Do you dread the lonely days and nights? Wonder what to do with your spouse’s belongings? Feel like your brain is in a fog? Unsure of how you’ll go on? At a Loss of a Spouse, you will discover other people understand and have found ways to make it through; why it won’t always hurt so much; reasons for hope; practical tips for coping with the death of a spouse,” the GriefShare website details.

The Loss of a Spouse seminars will take place July 18 and 25 starting at 1 p.m. at Central Valley Baptist Church, which generously allows the non-denominational grief group to utilize its fellowship hall for its meetings. The church is located at 3170 S. Blagg Road in Pahrump.

All participants in the Loss of a Spouse sessions must pre-register, in order to ensure that there is an accurate count of the number of attendees for each date so that distance between participants can be maintained. For additional information and pre-registration contact GriefShare facilitators Marcia Savage at 775-253-0201 or Sharon Colt at 775-622-5494.

GriefShare is also gearing up for its next round of regular meetings, which encompass 13 weeks of videos, group discussions and personal reflection and study using a specialized workbook that participants then get to keep for future reference and comfort. The next 13-week cycle is right around the corner and anyone who is grappling with the grief of losing a loved one is encouraged to reach out and take the next step toward a brighter, happier future by joining in.

At this time, although Savage said she would like to keep the online option available, the group plans to hold its 13-week cycle in person, so long as the attendance does not exceed the 50% capacity of the venue, as required by the governor’s emergency directives. “I know there is a great need to have the meetings back in person,” Savage told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Just pray the virus numbers stay low in Pahrump. As long as we abide by the governor.”

Pre-registration is also essential for anyone wishing to join GriefShare for its 13-week course, the first meeting of which is set for Saturday, Aug. 1 from 1 to 3 p.m. The group will then meet each following Saturday.

For more information on GriefShare as an International organization visit www.griefshare.org

For pre-registration for either Loss of a Spouse or the regular 13-week cycle call Savage at 775-253-0201 or Colt at 775-622-5494.

