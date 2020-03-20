Grocery stores limit hours and quantities amid shortages

For Sondra Cook, manager at the Old West Market out on Highway 160 north of town, it’s been a “severely crazy week.” Like the big-name grocery stores in Pahrump, Cook saw toilet paper, hand sanitizer and bottled water fly off her shelves in the wake of the declaration of a COVID-19 national state of emergency by President Donald Trump in mid-March and the closing of all Nevada public schools by Governor Steve Sisolak on Sunday, March 15. But, Cook said, fresh stock is on the way and “we’re here for Pahrump.”

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times file The Walmart on Highway 160 in Pahrump has changed its hours since the spread of COVID-19.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Old West Market is located at 5581 North Highway 160. The manager, Sondra Cook, said she is trying to keep essential items in stock to help locals.

While managers at Walmart, Smith’s and Albertsons in Pahrump were unable to comment due to corporate policy, their regional and national spokespeople said they are also working to keep supplies on hand, according to statements by their company headquarters.

Cook said, the Old West Market has bottled water back in stock in gallon jugs and expects to receive a food delivery on Friday, including essentials like toilet paper that are sold out. Meanwhile, she said, items like pasta, macaroni and cheese, milk and bread are readily available in her store. The full-service deli is also still offering a full menu of hot and cold items, with a free children’s sandwich meal for every adult sandwich purchased.

On the main thoroughfare, Smith’s and Walmart have limited their hours of operation in order to give employees more time to disinfect and sanitize the high-traffic areas of the stores as well as to stock the shelves. Employees are also continually sanitizing the checkout areas throughout the day.

Smith’s is now open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with new senior hours from 7-8 a.m. To qualify as a senior, you must be 60 or older. Walmart is open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. as of Thursday.

In a release, Walmart stated, “From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers aged 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Our pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time.”

Some grocery and supply items are completely sold out in the larger Pahrump stores, especially meat, eggs, toilet paper, alcohol and hand sanitizer, as well as pasta and rice. At Smith’s, the store is limiting the number of high-demand items to three per customer to help assure equitable distribution.

Albertsons in Pahrump is also offering senior hours, from 7-9 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The special hours are for senior citizens and other at-risk populations, such as pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems that have been told to avoid going out in public.

“We are sensitive to the fact that everyone wants to make sure they have the items they need, and we also know that everyone wants their neighbors to stay safe and healthy, too,” said Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO of Albertsons Cos. “We are asking our customers to respect these special hours for those who are most at risk in our communities. We thank our customers in advance for their compassion and understanding toward their neighbors and friends, and in helping us maintain this temporary operations guideline.”

Pahrump’s regular store hours are currently 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily, excluding the other period just mentioned.

The stores all indicate that they expect to replenish stock at the usual pre-virus rate but because of the increased demand, some shelves may remain empty for several days.

Cook said that when they have essential items in stock they have a “one-per-hand” policy, meaning two per person of any high-demand item. The Old West Market is locally owned, and “we’re here for our community,” she said.

Cook said she does not expect any disruption of the supply chain from the major local suppliers including US Foods and Cisco, among others.

Cook added that deli customers can call in their orders ahead of time for pick-up to avoid being in the store longer than necessary. For elderly or other customers in need, she said they could call in grocery orders for pick-up at 775-419-6114.

Cook said she and the other employees are sanitizing the entire store regularly, especially high-traffic areas. “We are using Clorox and Lysol,” she said.

In a statement Sunday, March, 15, Executive Vice President of Walmart Dacona Smith, said, “I don’t think any of us have been through an experience like this, and we continue to be amazed at what our people, whether in the stores or in the supply chain, are doing to make sure customers have what they need.”

“We will work to keep our stores stocked and prices fair,” said a Walmart press release on March 10. “As one would expect, paper products, cleaning supplies and other items are in high demand as customers prepare for the possible impact of COVID-19. We are working to replenish those items quickly, including diverting products to areas of the country where they are needed most and routing deliveries directly to stores.”

Kroger noted that it’s also partnering with suppliers to replenish high-demand preparedness products. “We believe that everyone deserves to have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials, especially in times of uncertainty … Our teams are working so hard to keep our stores clean, open and stocked. That’s why we took the precautionary step … to limit the number of cold, flu and sanitary products per order so everyone can have access to the items they need,” said Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen on March 13. “Our supply-chain teams are working to ensure that the food, medicine and cleaning supplies our customers need are reaching our stores as quickly as possible.”

The major pharmacies in Pahrump were also cleaned out of supplies such as toilet paper, bottled water, hand sanitizer and rubbing alcohol. Pharmacy employees are working hard to restock, sanitize their stores and to fill a higher than usual demand for prescriptions not related to COVID-19 while phones are busier than usual with calls from customers.

However, CVS Chief Medical Officer Troy Brennan, M.D., had some words of encouragement to his colleagues on Monday. “Radical social distancing is working,” he said in a statement on the CVS Health site. “We will get through this. It is important to practice healthy habits by aiming for the recommended eight hours of sleep, drinking plenty of fluids and eating a well-balanced diet. Be calm, take care of yourself and your family, and follow public health guidelines.”

All major chains are also recommending making use of services such as local pick-up and online shopping. According to their websites, both CVS and Walgreen’s are waiving the shipping costs for qualifying prescriptions mailed to patients enrolled in their programs, and Walgreen’s is also offering free shipping on other merchandise available on their website.

Out at the Old West Market, Cook said the store and deli are open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. “We want people to know we’re here and maybe that can help them feel calmer.”