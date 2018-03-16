Grove marijuana dispensary observes 2-year anniversary in Pahrump

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Grove Manager Zachary Wright is hosting the dispensary's two year anniversary on Saturday March 17, from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. Wright said customers can take advantage of "crazy, crazy," deals on both product and accessories throughout the day. The Grove is located at 1541 E. Basin Ave, off Highway 160.

Pahrump’s sole marijuana dispensary is observing its two-year anniversary with a big celebration on Saturday, March 17.

Zachary Wright, manager of the Grove Dispensary said the party will take place from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The Grove is at 1541 E. Basin Ave., just off Highway 160.

The event is for all adults, age 21 and over, as well as medical marijuana cardholders who are at least 18 years of age.

“We are going a little bit bigger this year, especially because we’re also celebrating our first time becoming recreational and we’re doing that by holding a two-year anniversary party,” he said. “This is kind of our way to show our appreciation to our customers.”

The Grove officially opened its doors for medical marijuana patients on March 17, 2016.

As of last July, roughly a year and four months later, the legal sale of recreational pot got underway at the Grove.

Wright said Saturday’s event will feature food, music and numerous deals on product and accessories.

“We have the Pop N’ Sons food truck coming in from Las Vegas, and they will be doing quesadillas and pizza from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m,” Wright said. “We will also be doing some really crazy blowout specials on a lot of great products. We will have just crazy, crazy pricing on our flowers as well as edibles. Also, the first 100 people in line at the event, will get a gift bag. All of the specials and deals on Saturday will be unlimited.”

Raffles and gifts, Wright noted will also be part of the celebration, especially for the early birds.

“We are also raffling off a ton of gifts,” he said. “The first 100 people who spend over $100, will receive tickets to the food truck. If you spend over $100, we will give you a $10 voucher for the food truck as well.”

Following last summer’s legalization of recreational marijuana, Wright said sales for that weekend far exceeded his expectations.

“Actually our sales were at a record high,” he said. “On that Saturday, we had approximately 632 recreational marijuana customers who came through our doors. The sheer volume of people who came in really surprised me, and everyone was very polite. The town is really embracing us, and we are very happy to be here.”

