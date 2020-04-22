80°F
Guard helps Washoe County collect COVID-19 samples

Staff Report
April 22, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada National Guard began Friday to assist Washoe County Health District COVID-19 sample collection capability at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center with about 30 medical support personnel.

Nevada National Guard duty assignments at the site include sample collection, contact tracing and call center and administrative support.

“This is history,” said Maj. Laurie MacAfee, Nevada National Guard state occupational health nurse. “This is the first time I’ve ever seen soldiers and airmen truly integrate as one in this kind of scenario and work with our civilian counterparts. It’s incredible. The relationship we built with Washoe County has been fantastic.”

MacAfee, along with other guardsmen at the Joint Operations Center in Carson City, developed the plan last week to integrate guardsmen with health district personnel and members of the community emergency response team.

MacAfee is set to meet with the Southern Nevada Health District, regional hospitals and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas this week for plans to assist in their sample collection efforts.

“We are looking at other counties in the state to integrate our personnel,” MacAfee said. “The Washoe County Health District has done an incredible job. We are so impressed. We are supporting their process, which was already in place.”

The Nevada Guard aids the health district in its efforts to meet Gov. Steve Sisolak’s directive for testing expansion, MacAfee said.

The Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center site collects about 250-300 samples each day and is operational Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Washoe County launched drive-thru sample collections in early March and expanded with the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center site April 1.

Drive-thru public collection sites allow for increased safety; staff are in full personal protective equipment and residents can remain their vehicle.

THE LATEST
Cancer care during outbreak topic of Monday conversation
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The American Cancer Society will host a conversation Monday centered around the impact felt by local cancer patients and their caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bill Dentzer/Las Vegas Review-Journal Gov. Steve Sisolak and Dr. Mark Pandori, director of Neva ...
Abbott machines to provide expanded testing in state
Staff Report

Gov. Steve Sisolak, joined by Nevada State Public Health Laboratory Director Dr. Mark Pandori, on Thursday delivered an update on the status of the state’s testing capabilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Cortez Masto seeks to expand nonprofits eligible for loans
Staff Report

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada) sent a letter to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Minority Leader Charles Schumer of New York, asking them to work with her to ensure local community nonprofit organizations, particularly those uniquely hit by the COVID-19 crisis, such as organizations involved in tourism and hospitality, are able to access relief under the Small Business Administration’s loan guarantee program.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A man identified as "Steve," a resident of British Columbia ...
Man confesses to Death Valley National Park vandalism
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Officials at Death Valley National Park are crediting social media in locating a man who defaced, by way of graffiti, multiple sites at the popular tourist destination.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, April 18 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $21 million.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Sheriff's Office Detective Bryan Cooper was rele ...
Wounded detective returns home
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It was a homecoming fit for a hero, dozens of Nye County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement agencies’ marked units provided a procession for Detective Bryan Cooper, who was released from a Las Vegas area hospital on April 15, after being shot during a March 25 investigation in Pahrump.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Provided by Great Basin Water Company, this photo shows som ...
GBWC updates community on actions taken during COVID-19
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Great Basin Water Company is one of three utility providers in the Pahrump Valley, with approximately 5,700 water connections and 3,900 sewer connections, services upon which thousands in the local community rely.

Aaron’s donates 500 mattresses to shelters
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has announced a donation of nearly 500 mattresses by Aaron’s Inc. to multiple shelters across Nevada that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty Images One Nevada Credit Union has offered time, money, industry experience and a variety ...
Financial literacy program available free to local schools
Staff Report

One Nevada Credit Union is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program, to make online, remote-friendly curriculum available to 16 local schools for free.