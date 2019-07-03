Guilty verdict in Pahrump DUI case against Ashley Winn

Ashley Winn was found guilty today on both counts in the 2016 DUI-related death of Christine Weir. The jury reached its verdict in a Nye County court in Pahrump.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Defense Attorney Adam M. Vander Heyden, seated at right, confers with client Ashely Winn during the fifth day of Winn’s jury trial.

Winn was taken into custody ahead of sentencing scheduled for August.

The case dates back to Sept. 24, 2016 when Nye County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Dandelion and Honeysuckle streets after dispatchers received reports of a motor vehicle collision.

Weir and the driver, Brian Choiniere, 33, were northbound on Honeysuckle Street at the time of the fatal collision.

A sheriff’s office press release stated that Winn failed to stop at the stop sign and broadsided the vehicle on Dandelion Street.

Weir was pronounced dead at the scene, while Choiniere was airlifted to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Weir, a receiving clerk at Walmart, was on her way to work at the time of the collision.

She and Choiniere had planned to get married on Oct. 16, 2016.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene to assist sheriff’s deputies and took over the fatal motor vehicle accident portion of the investigation.

That investigation ultimately identified that Winn was intoxicated and was the at-fault vehicle in the accident, as a result of running the stop sign, the Pahrump Valley Times reported in 2017.