News

Guns, drugs, cash recovered in search could be part of crime ring, sheriff says

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
February 22, 2024 - 10:50 am
 

Officials from the U.S. Homeland Security Investigations Unit are assisting the Nye County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest and investigation of a man allegedly found possessing a hoard of guns, drugs and cash, according to Sheriff Joe McGill.

The Saturday, Feb. 17 arrest occurred in the parking lot of Smith’s grocery store as a result of a traffic stop just after 9 a.m.

“That traffic stop was conducted due to expired registration on a California vehicle,” McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “The vehicle appeared to be an unmarked former law enforcement vehicle which had a light bar on top.”

There’s no word yet if the man has legal representation.

By way of the initial investigation, deputies, according to McGill, found cash concealed in the headliner of the vehicle, along with cocaine, methamphetamine and at least four firearms, one of which was determined to be stolen.

“As it turned out, the driver works in the security field out of California,” McGill noted. “While the deputy was on the stop, he could see the butt-stock of a rifle inside the vehicle.”

Search pays off

After questioning the driver, who denied possessing additional firearms, an ensuing search of the vehicle turned up more firearms, one of which was described as a short-barreled rifle that was found to be stolen out of California, according to the sheriff’s office.

More contraband was located by deputies during the search where thousands of dollars in cash was located hidden in the headliner of the vehicle as well as suspected counterfeit money, McGill noted.

Not a local resident

The sheriff also said the suspect was an undocumented immigrant.

“We did contact Homeland Security from Las Vegas to assist, and we greatly appreciate their involvement efforts. It appears that the suspect has no real connection to Pahrump and was just passing through,” McGill emphasized. “We are looking at the possibility of a connection to organized crime. Homeland Security Investigations is taking over the case and prosecuting it federally. It will be up to immigration officials on whether they decide to deport him or not.”

The suspect is now facing numerous drug and firearms charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

