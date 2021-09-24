81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Halloween Costume Drive now underway for Pahrump youngsters

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 24, 2021 - 7:00 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right, this photo shows Cayleigh, Conner and C ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right, this photo shows Cayleigh, Conner and Caden Dragna, who are helping their mom, Shauna “Shay” Dragna, with a Halloween Costume Drive.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Halloween Costume Drive donation box is located inside ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Halloween Costume Drive donation box is located inside of Walmart next to the Redbox machines.

Life’s many challenges can be a source of intense stress but also a source of incredible inspiration and for one local resident, her own personal struggles in recent months have been just that, both stressful and inspiring.

Having essentially to restart her life and that of her family over from scratch, Pahrump community member Shauna “Shay” Dragna has plenty of things to take up her time right now but still, she is making the effort to do a little something special for others.

“On a personal level, my children and I have recently gone through some pretty crazy hardships and we’re pretty much in a rebuilding phase,” Dragna told the Pahrump Valley Times. “And one day we were driving across town to pick up a donated boxspring that someone had given us, because we didn’t have a lot of furniture, when this idea just popped into my head. I was thinking about, what are we all going to be for Halloween? And then that immediately became, what if there was a Halloween costume drive for families in need?”

Not having any experience with hosting such an event did not dissuade Dragna and her children from seizing on the random thought and turning it into something that is now gaining momentum as the days go by.

The first step for Dragna was to create a very basic flyer to advertise that she was going to host the costume drive, which she posted to Facebook. Social media responses started coming in and a member of Dragna’s church reached out to offer a different, better composed flyer for Dragna to use. Several more women then jumped in to offer their help with printing the flyers and little by little, others have gotten involved as well. “It’s kind of taken on its own direction now!” Dragna enthused.

“I’ve always had a really strong desire to serve, I’d like to one day build a nonprofit of some sort so this is just a baby step in that direction,” Dragna explained. “I’m putting the feelers out there and trying to do something that can help. There are already lots of drives for Christmas gifts and places for abused women to get help, things like that, so doing something for Halloween seemed like a good idea, because it’s a niche that’s not really covered by anyone right now.”

In order for Dragna and her three kids, Cayleigh, Caden and Conner, to be successful in their endeavor however, fellow residents are needed to provide the donations that will then make their way into the excited hands of youngsters whose families may not otherwise be able to afford to fit them out for Halloween.

“My thoughts are for costumes from baby to middle school age, but if I get larger ones coming in, I will make sure to distribute them somehow!” Dragna said.

To make the donations process as easy as possible, Dragna and her kids have decorated a large box and placed it inside of Walmart, where there is a wide selection of Halloween costumes ready for purchase by those who feel a desire to help out. The donations box is conveniently located next to the store’s Redbox machines and any and all costumes that are added to the box will go a long way toward making Halloween a “spooktacular” holiday for local children.

In addition to the donations box at Walmart, Dragna is getting a helping hand from a local business that will be sponsoring a free hand-wash car wash for anyone who stops by the event to make a contribution to the Halloween costume drive.

“I met with Stephanie from XPress Detail and Auto Spa and she is going to host a free hand-wash car wash for anyone who brings down a costume donation,” Dragna said. “We’ll have hotdogs for donors to enjoy while they wait as well. It will be an exterior hand wash and wax and that will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at XPress Detail and Auto Spa at 980 Pahrump Valley Boulevard.”

Once Dragna has gathered as many costumes as she possibly can, she plans to host a Halloween party at XPress Detail and Auto Spa during which the costumes will be distributed. That event is set to take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 and full details will be announced some time next month.

For more information on the Halloween Costume Drive, to contact Dragna to assist with the drive or to request to be added to the list of families to receive costumes, visit her Facebook page by searching for “Shay Dragna” or call her at 775-990-7918.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This map shows the current district boundaries for each of ...
Nye County redistricting committee members sought
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic began sweeping across America early last year and in its wake came a host of changes but what was then termed “the novel coronavirus” was not the only major event in 2020 that presaged a bevy of change for the country.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic will take place Satur ...
Remote Area Medical set for next weekend in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Remote Area Medical will make its sixth return trip to the Pahrump Valley next weekend and all those in the local community and surrounding areas who may be in need of medical services they cannot afford, whether they have insurance or not, are encouraged to mark their calendars and head out for the free medical clinic event.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Electrified with excitement, local resident Sherry Sta ...
Pahrump Rotary Club’s Cash Extravaganza rakes in over $19K
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

One very lucky Pahrump resident is several thousand dollars richer following the Rotary Club of Pahrump Valley’s Annual Cash Extravaganza, with well-known local Sherry Starbuck taking home the incredible grand prize of $10,000.

Andriy Petrushka
Two are arrested at Desert View Hospital on the same day
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two separate incidents at Desert View Hospital on the same day that resulted in the arrests of two men.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., received bipa ...
Sen. Cortez Masto introduces natural disaster legislation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is receiving bipartisan support for legislation to provide relief for impacted taxpayers in states that have issued state-level disaster declarations.

Mark Moore/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen Marla Quercia ...
Marla Quercia crowned Ms. Senior Golden Years
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If there is one phrase that can sum up the incredible show at the 2021 Ms. Senior Golden Years USA Pageant, it is undoubtedly “C’est Magnifique!”

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pharmacist Waseem Sarwar opened Pahrump Care Pharmacy earlie ...
New pharmacy arrives in the valley this month
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Local residents who rely on chain pharmacies for their medications now have an alternative choice.

Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal CVS Health is planning to hire 300 new people in Nevada ...
CVS seeking to hire 300 in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

CVS Health will be offering 300 new career opportunities in its Nevada stores, part of a national push to fill 25,000 clinical and retail roles for the upcoming fall and winter season.