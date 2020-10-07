72°F
News

Hauginberry named to tourism commission’s recovery committee

By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times
October 6, 2020 - 7:09 pm
 

The Nevada Commission on Tourism has organized a recovery committee to aid the return of travel back into Nevada safely.

Tim Haughinberry, president of the Gay &Lesbian Chamber of Commerce Nevada, CEO of Back Bar USA and founder of TRH Development, is proud to announce his role as a voting committee member that will be part of the team allocating funds to support various travel-related businesses in Nevada.

Haughinberry, a longtime activist and Nevada resident, has dedicated his career to assisting local businesses through his efforts in supplying hospitality and consulting services with Back Bar USA and leading the Gay &Lesbian Chamber that supports LGBT-owned and allied businesses with development opportunites. Additionally, with his company TRH Development, Haughinberry invests in downtown Las Vegas real estate and diverse start-up companies.

With his new role on Nevada’s Recovery Committee, he will continue to serve Nevada’s community by helping with the development of resources, strategy and opportunities for funding to travel partners around the state. The recovery committee, made up of a team of five members including Haughinberry, will be a key factor in rebuilding small businesses, especially in rural Nevada, as the state opens up for new tourism opportunities.

“As Nevada moves into the next stages of the COVID era, I am honored to serve on the Nevada Commission on Tourism’s Recovery Committee to help struggling businesses come back more prepared, equipped and most importantly, safely,” Haughinberry said. “I have seen the devastating effects of many local businesses this year, and I am dedicated to helping these businesses get back on their feet as we see a new wave of visitors to Nevada.”

Nevada’s Recovery Committee, chaired by Lt. Gov. Kate Marshall, was formed to establish a new set of needs and address growing concerns as visitors make travel decisions around the state. Nevada’s statewide tourism partners will change the way they do business to accommodate health and safety concerns.

