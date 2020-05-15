80°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Health care group celebrates a year of success

By Robin Flinchum Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
May 14, 2020 - 5:06 pm
 

This Sunday, May 17, marks one full year since a group of Pahrump health care providers gathered under a new umbrella called Spring Mountain Medical Group, with a vision of providing “health care as you’ve always imagined it.” Back then no one could have imagined the way COVID-19 would change the daily practice of medicine, but with nearly a hundred years’ combined experience between them, these doctors “are very creative and know how to adapt to get results in differing environments,” said SMMG Practice Manager Levi Rogers.

Even with a pandemic in full swing, Rogers said, the providers at SMMG have been able to maintain a “focus on health and well being, on living pain free.” Helping people to feel their best is “even more important now.”

In response to the pandemic best practice guidelines released by the Center for Disease Control, the doctors and staff have changed the way they do things logistically, Rogers said, but the ideal that brought them together remains the same. “We have a focus here on patient experience. Our doctors work to stay on schedule because we believe your time is as valuable as ours.”

Spring Mountain Medical includes several familiar Pahrump faces, such as Dr. Mike Taylor of Affiliated Chiropractic, who’s been in Pahrump since 2006; Dr. Robert Hayes, formerly of HealthCare Partners; Dr. Daniel Griffith, and Dr. Matt Roberson, who is the medical director of this fully integrated clinic. “These are people who live in Pahrump,” Rogers said. “They work here, they live here, you’ll see us out in the community.”

The doctors are also involved in many community projects. Dr. Mike Taylor coaches a high school basketball team and SMMG supports the annual Tribe toy run, and has sponsored the local chili cook-off and NyE Communities Coalition Hope Run/Walk. SMMG provides the athletic trainer for local school sporting events, Rogers said, and “we also offer the school sports physicals for $20 cash and donate 100% back to the school of the student.”

The Spring Mountain Medical facility houses family practice, chiropractic and physical therapy and rehab services under the same roof. The primary care side offers physicals, minor surgeries, treatment for acute and chronic conditions, allergies, anxiety, depression and much more. The physical medicine side offers rehabilitative care, including stretching and strengthening, bracing and wrapping, hydro tables, foam rolling and other therapies, and chiropractic care to treat headaches, sciatica, joint and muscle pain. Hands-on massage is not currently available, but the facility offers massage chairs.

Prior to the pandemic declaration, patients were seen on both sides of the facility five days a week. Now, said Rogers, the physical medicine side is still open and scheduling regular appointments for therapies but patients will not find the office as bustling and busy as it used to be. Appointments are staggered much farther apart on the clock and patients are stationed much farther apart on the equipment. Meanwhile, staff are continually sanitizing the contact surfaces, Rogers said, and always wearing masks.

The family practice side has shifted its focus to telephone appointments. Their doctors are not using complicated apps that might deter people from seeking help, Rogers said, but a “simple telephone conversation.” Nine times out of ten, Rogers said, they’re able to address the problem that way. When a patient needs to be seen, this ensures there will be very few people in the building.

Patients have responded positively to this new way of doing things, Rogers said. “They are glad to have access to care without leaving their homes.”

Another important change is the now daily screening of employees as well as visiting patients for early signs or symptoms of COVID-19, including temperature scans. The facility does not do actual antibody testing, Rogers said. If they encounter a patient who meets the criteria for testing, they will send the patient to Desert View Hospital.

As its first year comes to a close, despite the challenges, SMMG is thriving, Rogers said. Pulling together already successful and familiar community resources under one roof allowed has allowed them all to maximize their potential. Online reviewers tend to agree with the assessment, giving SMMG a 4.5 star average rating on Google.

Even in the current conditions, Rogers said, SMMG usually offers same or next day appointments. New patients can typically be seen in 24 to 48 hours. To schedule an appointment, call the office at 775-727-8900, or visit their website at springmtnmed.com. The office is located at 1151 S. Highway 160 in Pahrump. Current office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday from 9-4, closed Thursday, and Friday 9-4.

Robin Flinchum is a freelance writer and editor and lives in Tecopa, California

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on ...
Pandemic Unemployment claims can be filed starting Saturday
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Nevadans eligible for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program can begin filing online Saturday, May 16, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irw ...
Pahrump’s Golden Years contestants surprise pageant founder
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The contestants for the 2020 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant recently made a special visit to pageant founder BJ Hetrick-Irwin’s house to bring a smile to her face and let her know that while the pageant may have to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the ladies are ready and willing to forge forth with the annual event just as soon as they are able.

Tim Burke, businessman and freelance columnist for the Pahrump Valley Times
TIM BURKE: Did the stay-at-home order change family dynamics?
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Families have had to adjust to a new reality during the COVID-19 order to stay at home. When schools were closed by Governor Sisolak, schools and schoolteachers moved to a “Learning at a Distance” program that allows students to continue their classes remotely.

Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just insi ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, May 13 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $28 million.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times From right to left are Nye County Commissioners Donna Cox, D ...
Nye County to follow state’s reopening plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

In recent weeks, Nye County commissioners had been discussing the possibility of reopening the county on their own terms but that action is now unnecessary, as the governor has issued a plan for reopening the state and many businesses are slowly getting back to work.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Confessed murder suspect Dakota Saldivar accepted a guilty p ...
Murder suspect accepts guilty plea agreement
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

After initially deciding to face a trial on charges relating to the murder of his mother, defendant Dakota Saldivar went before Nye County Fifth District Court Judge Kimberly Wanker for a change of plea hearing on Tuesday, May 12.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner John Koenig in attendance at ...
Fight For Nevada holds second rally in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Fight For Nevada, the group striving to recall Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, held its Freedom March this past Saturday, drawing together dozens of disgruntled residents for a demonstration of protest against continued COVID-19 restrictions on the public and businesses as well as any other action they feel infringes upon their constitutional rights.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Work search requirement will continue to be waived
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Unemployment insurance filers will continue to be afforded the work search waiver until further notice, Gov. Steve Sisolak and the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced today. The move aligns with current guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Neighbors join John and Janet Porn, pictured at left, for a ...
Local residents take to ‘dancing in the streets’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

“You have to be creative during times like this until we can come a little bit closer,” said Pahrump resident Janet Porn, late last month when she organized a neighborhood “street dance” amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times No injuries were reported after a car struck the Healthcare ...
One transported to trauma after shooting
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

An apparent act of road rage led to a shooting just before 5:30 p.m. last week.