Health care reaches those in need at Pahrump clinic

R egardless of age, background or financial situation, one of the most important aspects of a person’s life is their health.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Free filings, teeth extractions and cleanings were offered at the Remote Area Medical clinic.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Remote Area Medical's Pahrump clinic took place at a new location this year, the Pathways Innovative Education building. Attendees are pictured waiting for their turn to sign in the morning of Saturday, Oct. 5.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A young Remote Area Medical attendee has their vision assessed.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump area optometrist Dr. Robert Dutton and his assistant perform refraction tests on Remote Area Medical patients.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Remote Area Medical truck was set up on site for the Pahrump clinic. Inside, volunteers were busy shaping lenses for glasses throughout the three-day event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A view of the sign-in desk at the Remote Area Medical clinic held in Pahrump on Oct. 4-6.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The dental station was bustling with activity as dental care professionals worked on patients teeth on Saturday, Oct. 5.

Regardless of age, background or financial situation, one of the most important aspects of a person’s life is their health.

Unfortunately for many, obtaining necessary medical care can be cost-prohibitive. Even those with health insurance coverage often struggle to meet the costs of their co-pays and deductibles, leading them to sometimes put off the care they need. For those in rural and under-served areas, the problems can also be compounded by lack of medical providers.

This is where Remote Area Medical comes in. Established more than three decades ago by Stan Brock, Remote Area Medical, better known as RAM, is a major nonprofit provider of free medical clinics that bring no-cost health care services to the under-served and uninsured with no questions asked.

This past weekend, RAM brought its free medical clinic to Pahrump for the fourth consecutive year, hosting the three-day event from Oct. 4-6 at the Pathways Innovative Education building. Hundreds of residents of the valley and surrounding areas were able to take advantage of the many free health care services available, including dental work, vision exams and glasses made on-site, women’s health exams and more.

“Our clinic this year was very successful thanks to the many volunteers who came together to serve our community,” Pahrump RAM Committee member Ryan Muccio enthused when all was said and done. “Pahrump has been blessed with RAM returning for a fourth year and we couldn’t be more grateful.”

In total, Muccio reported that there were 385 patients served throughout the three-day clinic, including 356 adults and 29 children. More than 160 pairs of glasses were made over the weekend and 134 medical exams were performed. The demand for dental services was quite high once again this year, with 86 extractions, 44 fillings and 50 cleanings taking place. Altogether, Muccio said these services amount to $155,707 in total value of care.

Of course, none of this would have been possible without the generosity of those who donated their time, energy and professional expertise. Medical providers who took part included Dr. William Craig and Nurse Practitioner Sherry Cipollini from Pahrump, Dr. Funke Adefope, Dr. Thomas Hunt, Dr. Minh Nguyen and Dr. Adam Trujillo from Las Vegas, Physician Assistant Sandra Poelker from Reno and Dr. Carl Dematteo, who traveled all the way from New Hampshire to participate.

There were three vision providers at the RAM clinic, Dr. Ronald Dutton from Pahrump, Dr. Michael Kozlowski from Arizona and Dr. Andy Mu from Las Vegas.

Dentists donating their time included Dr. Sean Yim from Pahrump and California-based dentists Dr. Halton Suen and Dr. Randolph Yip. Dental providers who came out from Las Vegas to lend a hand included Dr. Andrew Stuts, Dr. Alan Sevy, Dr. Frank Seo and Dr. Andelyn Olsen. The College of Southern Nevada School of Dental Hygiene also took part.

Muccio expressed his profound appreciation for all of the health care providers as well as the numerous general volunteers who diligently worked to assist the hygienists, dental assistants, vision refractionists, opticians and other providers.

For more information on Remote Area Medical visit www.ramusa.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com