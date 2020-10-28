46°F
Healthcare.gov 2021 plans now available for viewing

Staff Report
October 27, 2020 - 6:40 pm
 

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services announced that consumers now can preview 2021 health care plans and prices on HealthCare.gov. This is an opportunity for consumers to compare coverage options ahead of Open Enrollment for the Federal Health Insurance Exchange, which officially kicks off Nov. 1.

As in previous years, window shopping allows consumers and those assisting consumers, such as licensed brokers and navigators, to browse plans without logging in, creating an account or filling out the official application.

There are many good reasons for consumers to compare plans, including lower premiums and more plan options. Last week, CMS released a report showing the third consecutive year of improving market conditions. Three years of declining average second-lowest cost silver plan premiums have combined to deliver an 8% premium reduction across HealthCare.gov since the 2018 coverage year.

Many consumers coming to HealthCare.gov will find they have more options given that issuer participation has increased for the third year in a row. The percentage of HealthCare.gov enrollees with access to only one issuer is decreasing from 29% in 2018 to 4% in 2021, and more than three quarters of HealthCare.gov enrollees will have access to at least three issuers in 2021.

“Building on our success in decreasing premiums and increasing choice, we’ll be working through the upcoming open enrollment period — the time for consumers to enroll in health insurance through HealthCare.gov — to ensure a smooth user experience,” CMS Administrator Seema Verma said.

CMS said it has updated and improved the HealthCare.gov experience by incorporating integrated help and enhanced resources. These updates provide content that guides consumers and enables enrollees to easily access and understand information they might need to make informed choices about coverage.

HealthCare.gov also added a new planning resource for consumers to estimate their yearly income. CMS will continue to enhance the application, enrollment and educational support based on consumer feedback.

The number of licensed agents and brokers registered with the exchange has increased this year. There are nearly 5,300 new agents and brokers signed up to help consumers during the 2021 open enrollment period and nearly 37,000 who previously registered with the exchange who are returning this year.

Through the Enhanced Direct Enrollment pathway, consumers have the option to apply for and enroll in an exchange plan directly through an approved issuer or web-broker, without the need to be redirected to HealthCare.gov or to contact the exchange call center, providing more avenues for consumers to apply for and enroll in exchange coverage.

Starting Nov. 1, consumers can log in to HealthCare.gov and CuidadodeSalud.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 to fill out an application and enroll in a 2021 exchange health plan. The Federal Health Insurance Exchange 2021 Open Enrollment Period is Nov. 1-Dec. 15, with coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

View the 2021 Fact Sheet for more information at https://go.cms.gov/3mnj9KQ

View the 2021 Plan Landscape Data at https://bit.ly/31HmUCY

View the 2021 Health Insurance Exchange Public Use Files at https://go.cms.gov/37MU6wG

To see the Plan Year 2021 Quality Rating System Public Use Files, visit https://go.cms.gov/2HCAL6m

THE LATEST
James Gathany/CDC file The updated guidance changes the definition of a “close contact” of ...
Prison outbreak spurs CDC to redefine ‘close contact’
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

A small outbreak of COVID-19 in a Vermont prison has prompted a change in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for what qualifies as close contact with an infected person and illustrates the importance of wearing a mask.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services, along with Clark C ...
Hiker rescued by helicopter on Wheeler Pass
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Service crews were dispatched for a report of a person trapped upon a 1,000-foot rock face while hiking in the area of Wheeler Pass, well off of Highway 160 on Oct. 16th, at approximately 8:40 p.m.

Gary Thompson/Las Vegas Review-Journal file Open pit area of the Barrick Bullfrog Gold Mine as ...
Report suggests Mother Lode is apt name for Corvus project
Staff Report

Corvus Gold Inc. announced results for its Preliminary Economic Assessment of its Mother Lode Project east of Beatty, and they outline a potential large standalone mining project with attractive preliminary production and financial performance statistics.

Getty Images Data collection for the 2020 census ended at 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on O ...
Census wraps up with 99.98% completion rate
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

According to updated numbers released Oct. 19 by the U.S. Census Bureau today, 99.98% of all housing units and addresses nationwide were accounted for in the 2020 census as of the end of self-response and field data collection operations on Oct. 15.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times From left to right are Golden Gaming Casino Manager Jim Mel ...
Cheryl Andersen recognized for contributions to Pahrump community
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There are all sorts of people who dedicate their time and energy to helping others and in many cases, they go about their efforts unostentatiously, without any expectation of acknowledgement or reward.

Getty Images Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the W ...
Gold drilling exploration planned in Nye County
By Daria Sokolova Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Arizona Silver Exploration, an exploration company focused on properties in the Western United States, will begin an initial gold-drilling exploration program at the Silverton gold project near Tonopah.

Thinkstock IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns.
IRS urges business owners to e-file payroll tax returns
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The next quarterly payroll tax return due date is Oct. 31, and the Internal Revenue Service urges business owners to use the speed and convenience of filing the returns electronically.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The cherry wine variety of hemp growing at the University o ...
UNR Extension studying hemp growing in Nevada
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

Hemp uses less water than many other crops, and its uses and popularity are growing. As a result, there is increasing interest in growing hemp in Nevada.

 
Poll: Voter support for Sisolak’s coronavirus response tumbles
By Bill Dentzer Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Poll™ finds that nearly half of Nevadans disapprove of how Gov. Steve Sisolak has handled the coronavirus crisis, while 46 percent approve of his actions.