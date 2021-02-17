Heart-healthy tips offered by Health Plan of Nevada

According to the American Heart Association, an estimated 92.1 million Americans suffer from cardiovascular disease. Since February is American Heart Month, Health Plan of Nevada is offering tips to help prevent heart disease, at any age.

Getty Images Approximately 64% of men and 69% of women age 65-75 have high blood pressure. Blood pressure needs to be checked at a doctor’s visit and then regularly monitored at home to detect patterns and not any changes.

Cardiovascular disease is responsible for roughly one in every three American deaths. Heart disease is preventable and reversible by starting new positive habits or changing old harmful ones.

Roughly 82% of people aged 20-49 rate “poor” on the AHA’s health diet score. Prioritizing a heart-healthy diet high in produce, whole grains and low-fat dairy and low in sodium, sugar and red meat can help lower the risk of heart disease.

Some 73% of heart attacks in women 35-44 can be attributed to unhealthy lifestyles. The six healthy habits recommended are not smoking, maintaining a normal BMI, being physically active at least 2.5 hours per week, watching seven or fewer hours of TV a week, drinking a maximum of one alcoholic drink per day on average and maintaining a healthy diet.

Men in their upper 50s are 2.7 times more likely to die from a circulatory system disease than men in their upper 40s. Now is the time to research heart attack symptoms. Not everyone experiences severe chest pain with a heart attack, and symptoms vary by gender.

