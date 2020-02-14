61°F
Hearts for the homeless

By Kayla Noyes Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
February 14, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

Ashlin Banning, just 8 years old, is trying her best to make a difference with the homeless here in the valley.

It all started after her father, Chris Banning, took her to give out water to the homeless during the heat of the summer.

Ashlin, being inspired by the day, told her dad she was going to start making paper hearts to sell for the homeless, her father said.

Ashlin sells three different types of hearts from 50 cents to one and two dollars each, depending on the size. Each heart has “Have a heart for the homeless” written on one side and a bible verse on the other.

Once she gets enough money saved, she plans to purchase toothbrushes, clothes, food, and more, Ashlin said.

When asked why she sells the paper hearts, Ashlin said, “I love helping people, and when I help the homeless people, it makes me happy. It makes everyone in my family happy too.”

Those who want to purchase a heart or donate to their care packages can reach Chris through his email: farbeyonddriven1313@gmail.com

