News

Heat records could be set in Southern Nevada

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 14, 2021 - 4:31 pm
 
Updated June 14, 2021 - 5:23 pm
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Over the summer of 2020, numerous heat records were broken as Death Valley National Park experienced what may be some of the hottest days ever recorded on earth, according to park officials.

High temperatures across the Southwest threaten multiple records for the region starting midweek.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas is projecting excessive heat starting on Monday, and pushing through to Saturday. The weather service expects numerous daily records to be broken during the week-long heat spell in Las Vegas.

Residents and visitors in Pahrump, according to the weather service, may not see record temperatures, though the area’s high temperatures will be above the normal highs for the upcoming season.

The weather service added that Pahrump’s records have not been consistently tracked across the decades, and some data is missing. Based on available data, the highest temperature in history, going back to 1914, in Pahrump, was 117.

For the upcoming week, Wednesday will bring a high temperature of 114. On Thursday and Friday, temperatures will be at 112 for a high. Saturday is forecast to have a high of 110.

Overnight lows will be in the low 80s and upper 70s between Wednesday and Saturday.

All-time records

The all-time heat record for Las Vegas, set at 117 in June 2020, could be toppled this week, according to the weather service.

Other high temperature records are also in jeopardy, including a 125-degree record in Nevada, which was set in Laughlin on June 29, 1994. Also on June 29, 1994, Arizona set its all-time state record of 128 degrees. All these temperatures have a potential to be broken or tied when the heatwave gets going on Wednesday, ending on Saturday.

The weather service stated that there’s a 40-50% chance of Las Vegas hitting its record 117 degree temperature.

It’s also forecast that 10 new record high maximum and minimums could be set between Wednesday and Saturday.

The night temperatures from Wednesday through Saturday will also be between 88-90 degrees in the Las Vegas areas, the weather service states.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

