86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Heidi Fleiss and parrot ‘Miller’ reunited

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
April 2, 2021 - 12:02 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times "Miller," Heidi Fleiss' macaw, was located safe and sound a ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times "Miller," Heidi Fleiss' macaw, was located safe and sound after Fleiss received a tip from an individual who read about the story in the Wednesday, March 31, edition of the Pahrump Valley Times. Fleiss was accompanied by sheriff's office deputies to reclaim the bird at a residence near Walmart, where one arrest was made.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Heidi Fleiss is the caretaker of more than two dozen exotic ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Heidi Fleiss is the caretaker of more than two dozen exotic birds at her 40-acre sanctuary on the north end of Pahrump. Fleiss lamented the fact that too many bird owners tend to keep the creatures locked inside a cage, rather than letting them roam free if possible.
Nye County Sheriff's Office Lisa Huggins
Nye County Sheriff's Office Lisa Huggins

Local resident and bird sanctuary founder Heidi Fleiss heaped high praise upon the Nye County Sheriff’s Office after a recent investigation led to the reunion with her beloved Macaw Parrot, “Miller.”

Upon speaking to the Pahrump Valley Times last week, Fleiss said she put up a $10,000 reward for the safe return of Miller, whom she has owned for more than a decade.

When no information came forward days after offering the reward, Fleiss’ worst fears came to mind, as she assumed Miller was possibly killed by a coyote somewhere at her 40-acre sanctuary on the far north end of Pahrump.

Reader’s tip

However, after the story appeared in the Wednesday, March 31 edition of the Pahrump Valley Times, Fleiss said she received a tip from an individual who read the story and said they knew where Miller was located.

As a result, she then contacted the Nye County Sheriff’s Office to report that Miller had been taken from her residence.

Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Connelly spoke to Fleiss via phone call.

“Fleiss explained to me that the macaw will not fly and would not leave her residence,” Connelly’s report noted. “Fleiss stated that she checked the inside and outside of the residence for approximately 30 minutes, but she was unable to locate the bird. I asked how much the bird was worth, and she stated approximately $5,000 to $8,000 dollars.”

Miller time

Additionally, Fleiss provided Connelly with the phone number of the unknown male who provided the tip to Miller’s whereabouts, which according to Fleiss, was a residence behind Walmart where Fleiss accompanied deputies and detectives in her effort to retrieve Miller.

While at the residence, deputies and detectives began their investigation by speaking to a female identified as Lisa Huggins.

“Fleiss was escorted inside the residence, and then exited the residence carrying a bird on her arm and she positively identified the bird was hers,” Connelly’s report stated. “I began speaking with Huggins, who stated she found the bird at Petrack Park on Sunday, March 28, between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Huggins stated that she saw the bird to be stuck in the fence and she took the bird home. I advised Huggins that the bird was unable to fly and the bird would not leave Fleiss’ residence.”

Fleiss said that Huggins was a former employee at the sanctuary, who was recently terminated.

“She was fired last week and I think that she sent someone over here to take Miller,” she said. “They had him in the cage in a room, and he got really excited when he saw me, and he said his name, ‘Miller.’ He was just so, so happy to see me again.”

Taken into custody

Connelly’s report also noted that due to the totality of circumstances and possession of the bird, Huggins was placed under arrest on one count of suspicion of buying, receiving or possessing stolen property.

While he was waiting for a unit to transport Huggins, Connelly noted that a white male arrived on scene.

“I asked if he assisted Huggins at Petrack Park, and he stated that it never happened and Huggins was lying,” Connelly’s report stated.

Beefing up security

As a result of the entire ordeal, Fleiss also noted that she’s in the process of making some security changes at the sanctuary.

“Cameras are going in,” she said. “Even though I can’t own a gun, somebody else here can. I don’t want anybody coming up here again, so I will seek out every precaution to prevent this from happening again. I have a company installing everything. Before this happened, when people would contact me, I’d say sure, come on by, but now this whole experience is making me second-guess everything, and I don’t want to be like that. I want people to be able to see them flying around and see that there’s a different way to keep them instead of sticking them in a cage, and letting them sit there until they die. That’s what my whole life is dedicated to now.”

Most grateful

Fleiss applauded the efforts of investigators.

“I also want to thank the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. I never thought that I would say this, but they were exceptional, they were understanding and efficient. They were very effective and it was so nice to have that experience with them. I also want to thank the Pahrump Valley Times for their reporting, and the community for looking out for my birds.”

As of press time on Thursday, April 1, Huggins was still custody at the Nye County Detention Center, where her bail stands at $5,000.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
45M grasshoppers swarmed Las Vegas in 2019. Now we know why.
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

At the peak of the great Las Vegas grasshopper infestation of 2019, bright city lights drew more than 45 million of the insects into the valley, according to a study published Wednesday.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a runner participating in the 20 ...
Baker to Vegas canceled once again
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Last year was supposed to be the 36th Annual Baker to Vegas Challenge Cup Relay Race and it was expected to just as big as ever, with thousands of law enforcement professionals hitting the pavement for a race that would take them, on foot, all the way from Baker, California to Las Vegas, Nevada.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Nye County Commission will host its next meeting on Tue ...
Commissioners to address mask mandate, fully reopening
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

An agenda item is set to go before the Nye County Commission at its next meeting, Tuesday, April 6, addressing the possibility of fully reopening the county and “recommending” rather than mandating that those within the county wear masks.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The best part about this tart is it’s beaut ...
Vegetables star in this colorful tart
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Spring has sprung and Easter is just around the corner. I was wandering the produce department and saw these beautiful multi-hued rainbow carrots. They reminded me of my favorite line from the Rankin/ Bass Easter television special. Seymore S. Sassafras says, “I deal in magic and moonbeams and pretty, pretty colors. Oh, yes, I can sell you the most perfect pink or the most blissful blue, or a simply euphoric yellow.” Do any other 70’s kids remember that? Funny what sticks with you.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Current Rotary Club of Pahrump President Roy Mankins, at lef ...
U.S. Constitution leads to compensation
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Thanks to the First Amendment of the United States Constitution and the Rotary Club of Pahrump, two students and two teachers at Rosemary Clarke Middle School recently earned themselves a healthy financial shot in the arm, after expressing their personal thoughts and feelings about the cherished document.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Two photographs and a special plaque dedicated to the memory ...
Pahrump GriefShare honors memory of Pete Giordano
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

“There are people who come into our lives and touch us very deeply, with a very soft, light hand, and that’s how Pete was.”

Getty Images Nevada experienced the fourth largest weekly decrease in the price of gasoline th ...
Gas prices increase slightly in Nevada
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline rose slightly on Thursday, with the national average ticking upward at the same rate.