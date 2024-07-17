98°F
Help ‘empty the shelters’ — adopt a pet

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
July 17, 2024 - 10:16 am
 

Created in 2011, by Cathy Bissell, the Bissell Pet Foundation has made a positive impact in the lives of roughly more than 775,000 dogs and cats across the country.

This month, the foundation is again rolling out its ‘Empty the Shelters’ campaign, where more than 253,000 pets have found loving homes across the country since its inception in 2016.

Same challenges each year

Regarding the event, Bissell said too many shelters are struggling with a variety of challenges in different parts of the country.

“Some shelters are evacuating pets because of wildfires, tornadoes, or even loss of air conditioning in extreme heat, while others are overcrowded and having to euthanize highly adoptable pets to make space, so it’s a tragic situation,” said Bissell. “The Empty the Shelters event is a crucial opportunity for people to make a real difference in their community through adoption.”

Bissell also noted that every single adoption saves a life and creates space for other lives.

Another option

“Please adopt and give a pet a chance it might otherwise not have,” she said. “If you can’t adopt, fostering saves lives when shelters are full. Deserving pets across the country are counting on all of us.”

Everyone wins

Additionally, Bissell said that the lifesaving reduced-fee adoption event is a win-win-win effort for pets and their prospective owners.

“As adopters, it’s a win because the foundation pays the adoption fees, allowing them to take home a fully vaccinated, microchipped and spayed or neutered pet who is ready to be loved for $50 or less, which is more affordable than purchasing a pet,” she said. “The shelters win because the pets they care about get a second chance when adoption fees are covered by the foundation, and most importantly, every pet wins by finding a loving home.”

Adoption locations

In Pahrump, the Never Forgotten Animal Society, along with the Nye County Animal Shelter, are participating in the event.

Additional Silver State adoption locations include the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, the Churchill Animal Protection Society and the SPCA of Northern Nevada.

The adoption event runs through July 31.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On X: @pvtimes

