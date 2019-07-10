Hemp group is set to meet in Pahrump

The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting meeting on the topic of buffer zones for hemp growers in Nevada at 3 p.m. Friday at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

Getty Images An industrial hemp farmers meeting is planned for July 12 at the Pahrump Valley Museum. The venue is set to begin at 3 p.m.

The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting meeting on the topic of buffer zones for hemp growers in Nevada at 3 p.m. Friday at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

The event will be led by Michael Whalen, founder and president of Nevada Hemp Association and will include a question-and-answer session on the buffer zone topic. A buffer zone is a space between one hemp farm and another where no one can grow hemp in the space in between (buffer zone).

According to the state agriculture department, there is no set buffer zone between farms, but some instances could require the use of one. “At this time there are no designated buffer requirements; however, due to expressed concerns from industry, part of our application review process includes assessing the need for a buffer when hemp seed production or outdoor marijuana production are a factor that could be economically detrimental to growers in proximity,” said Ashley Jeppson, a department official.

The free event is open to the public. For more, call Whalen at 775-513-7593 or visit nevadahempassociation.com