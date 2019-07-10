98°F
Hemp group is set to meet in Pahrump

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 10, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

The Nevada Hemp Association is hosting meeting on the topic of buffer zones for hemp growers in Nevada at 3 p.m. Friday at the Pahrump Valley Museum, 401 E. Basin Ave.

The event will be led by Michael Whalen, founder and president of Nevada Hemp Association and will include a question-and-answer session on the buffer zone topic. A buffer zone is a space between one hemp farm and another where no one can grow hemp in the space in between (buffer zone).

According to the state agriculture department, there is no set buffer zone between farms, but some instances could require the use of one. “At this time there are no designated buffer requirements; however, due to expressed concerns from industry, part of our application review process includes assessing the need for a buffer when hemp seed production or outdoor marijuana production are a factor that could be economically detrimental to growers in proximity,” said Ashley Jeppson, a department official.

The free event is open to the public. For more, call Whalen at 775-513-7593 or visit nevadahempassociation.com

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal A woman waits to buy lottery tickets at The Lotto Store ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, July 3 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $59 million.

(Thinkstock)
Earthquakes rattle Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Two powerful earthquakes centered in Southern California rattled Pahrump on July 4-5, jarring local residents who reported beds and buildings swaying, chandeliers swinging and electrical outages from the second quake.

Ryan Muccio/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The town of Pahrump's annual Fireworks Show lit ...
A sparkling spectacle lights up Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Residents and visitors of the Pahrump Valley were treated to a very exciting and dazzling spectacle in celebration of Independence Day, with the loud booming and bright sparkle of pyrotechnics filling the dark skies during the town of Pahrump’s annual fireworks show.

Las Vegas Review-Journal Joining Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford in submitting comments to ...
Nevada part of effort involving debit card overdraft fees
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a coalition of 25 state attorneys general in opposing any effort by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) to roll back or limit its overdraft rule.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Several professionals from real estate and related industr ...
Pahrump event held for local real estate agents, brokers
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Several local real estate agents, title and loan officers and real estate brokers were invited to a wine-tasting event in Pahrump at the end of June.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times This flyer announcing the pool's closure was posted on July 4 ...
Vandalism closes Parhump swimming pool
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Vandalism forced the closure of the Pahrump community swimming pool on July 4, a shutdown that extended lasted until July 8.

Screenshot of video by Ryan Muccio Water is shown gushing near Ambush and Dandelion streets in ...
Water spotted gushing in Pahrump
By David Jacobs Pahrump Valley Times

Officials have identified the source of water spotted gushing out of the ground near Dandelion and Ambush streets last week.