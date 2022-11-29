38°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Here are the plans for Front Sight firearms facility

By Dan Simmons Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
November 29, 2022 - 11:49 am
 
Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times file Students participate in firearms training Tuesday, Ja ...
Brent Schanding/Pahrump Valley Times file Students participate in firearms training Tuesday, Jan. 25 at Front Sight Firearms Training Institute.

When Front Sight Firearms Training Institute filed for bankruptcy in May, many feared that would mark the end for the nation’s largest firearms training center.

But the massive facility, which straddles more than 500 desert acres near the Clark-Nye County line, will begin a new chapter with a new owner: PrairieFire Nevada.

In a hearing on Friday, Nov. 18, the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada confirmed the plan of reorganization under which PrairieFire will acquire Front Sight Management, LLC, parent company of Front Sight.

The announcement came as welcome news to many, including more than 100 Front Sight employees.

Many of those employees will be retained by the new company, although PrairieFire Chief Executive Officer Bill Wilson said the facility’s old senior leadership team will not.

“The former owner will not be involved in the business going forward,” Wilson said. “He will have no ownership and no contact with members or employees.”

The site’s controversial owner and operator Ignatius Piazza shocked members of the facility in late December 2021, when he announced that a lawsuit had left Front Sight financially strapped amid a multi-million dollar expansion of the facility, that was set to include a hotel, food court, retail shops and more. When Front Sight filed for bankruptcy, it left some investors and lifetime members of the facility wondering how they would recoup the money they had pledged to Piazza’s plans.

A bankruptcy court is expected to issue a final order officially consummating the change in ownership in early December. PrairieFire is expected to then take over operations and re-brand the property as PrairieFire Nevada.

The staff will offer firearms training that caters to first-time gun owners, as well as seasoned shooters.

“The PrairieFire mission is simple. We will create the finest shooting facility in the world, and establish the former Front Sight facility as the pre-eminent shooting destination experience,” Wilson said. “This requires close collaboration with everyone involved – the former Front Sight members, its employees, local residents in Pahrump and Nye County officials.”

Big plans

PrairieFire has big plans for the 550-acre facility. Its sister company, Stagecoach Outpost, will manage the development of the site’s real estate assets. The new destination will include an RV community.

“Stagecoach Outpost plans to invest heavily in the location’s real estate, lodging, and hospitality assets,” Todd Reid, Stagecoach Outpost’s CEO said. “This site provides the ideal location to develop a community embodying the spirit of the American frontier. We are also grateful to be situated near Pahrump, a community that shares our values.”

Debra Strickland, Nye County commissioner for District 5 called the news a “big win” for Southern Nevada.

“We are thrilled to welcome PrairieFire as they transform the former Front Sight facility, with significant capital and talent, into a one-of-a-kind, national destination in Nye County and Pahrump,” she said. “We expect this to energize the community and provide a tremendous boost to the local economy.”

As PrairieFire gears up for its grand opening in January, executives say they will issue updates.

Dan Simmons is a freelance journalist in Pahrump.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
2022 General Election polling location to the Yomba Shoshone Tribe in the Reese River Valley. ( ...
Nye County tribe faced voting barriers this election
By Jessica Hill Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The Yomba Shoshone Tribe had difficulty getting an in-person polling location for the 2022 midterms. Tribes across Nevada and Indian Country face barriers in accessing the voting booth.

Thinkstock The Wounded Warrior Bowl-A-Thon is set for December 4 at the Pahrump Nugget Bowling ...
Bowl-A-Thon to benefit Wounded Warriors
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Hosted by local veteran Denise Flanagan, all of the money raised at the Bowl-A-Thon will be donated to Wounded Warrior Project, an organization that supports veterans.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows a large crowd gathered before the Comm ...
It’s time to light the tree!
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Here’s what you need to know as Pahrump prepares to illuminate its annual Christmas tree.

File photo Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue (reserve) Engine 1
Pahrump crews respond to multiple crashes, fires
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley Fire Rescue and Services crews were dispatched for a two-vehicle crash along Highway 160 near mile marker 38 early Tuesday morning just after 5 a.m.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times U.S Air Force veteran Michael Gray is pictured thanking the ...
PHOTOS: Quilts of Valor
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Comfort and healing bestowed upon local veterans.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump community will have the chance to come together ...
Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosting annual holiday meal
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Thanksgiving is a time that should be spent with others, be they family, neighbors or even brand new friends and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is ensuring that no one in the valley has to be alone on the most thankful day of the year.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times file photo Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly as seen at ...
What’s next for outgoing Nye County sheriff? Maybe a seat on the bench
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Outgoing Nye County Sheriff Sharon Wehrly is one of 15 candidates being considered for a vacant justice of the peace seat that county commissioners are expected to fill as early as January 2023. The position replaces judge Kent Jasperson who died in August following a long battle with cancer.