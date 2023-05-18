Here’s how Nye nonprofits can apply for life-saving emergency kits

When it comes to medical emergencies, every second counts. In the time it takes for emergency responders to arrive on scene, methods could be put into play that could save a person’s life, but only if the right equipment and someone with the knowledge of how to use it are both on hand.

Utilizing a grant through Nye County's ARPA program, the NyE Communities Coalition will train 100 individuals on first aid and automated external defibrillator use and distribute 50 kits containing AEDs and other critical first aid items to nonprofits throughout the county.

Now, nonprofits throughout Nye County can receive kits that will arm them with everything they need to handle a variety of crises, from injuries to medical episodes to overdoses, thanks to an initiative through the NyE Communities Coalition.

“NyE Communities Coalition is excited to announce we have gone live with the application for our AED/Advanced First Aid Kit grant program!” NyECC Managing Board President-elect Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “Any 501(c)3 within Nye County is invited and encouraged to apply.”

Muccio explained that the concept for these kits arose from a local golf coach, who brought up the subject at a general coalition meeting.

“The original idea behind this grant was to get AEDs and advanced first-aid kits, along with the proper training, into the hands of community sports teams, both youth and adult, so the equipment is accessible should a need ever arise,” Muccio said.

However, the coalition has no intention of narrowing its focus so sharply and the applications for kits are open to all kinds of organizations.

“Of course, sports teams are encouraged to apply but we are not limiting distribution to just those groups,” Muccio said. “These kits are designed to be mobile and can be used at sporting events, community events, meetings, etc. If anyone would like to make the AED kit stationary, we also have a limited number of wall cabinets and signage as well.”

Once the subject of emergency kits had been broached, officials at the coalition did what they do best and began searching for a way to fill this unmet need. With Nye County’s American Rescue Plan Act grant programs pushing money into the community, the NyECC put in an application for the county’s Public Health Assistance grant and was awarded just over $80,000 to fit out dozens of kits that may prove life-saving for area residents in the future.

“The kits will consist of an AED, or automated external defibrillator, used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It’s a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use medical device that can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electric shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm,” Muccio detailed. “Additionally, the kits will include: an advanced first-aid kit; Nalaxone, which is a medicine that can help people who are overdosing on an opioid; and a mental health first-aid kit. Recipients will also receive CPR/AED/first-aid training as well as mental health first-aid training as part of the program. A total of 50 kits will be distributed throughout Nye County.”

Although spearheading the initiative, the NyECC is not the only entity involved in making the AED/Advanced First-Aid kits a reality. Muccio offered his gratitude to the Nye County Commission for approval of the funding and to Nye County Grants Administrator Jessica McCutcheon and her entire team, who were instrumental in assisting the NyECC in applying for the county grant.

“Additionally, thank you to Desert View Hospital and Soroptimist International of the Pahrump Valley for contributing $5,000 and $2,500 respectively toward this program. And lastly, I’d like to thank Jonathan Nelson and JK Nelson Law, who stepped up to draft the legal documents needed to launch this program.Without these community partners, things like this simply wouldn’t happen,” Muccio concluded.

Anyone interested in applying for an AED/Advanced First-Aid Kit for their nonprofit can do so online at www.SurveyMonkey.com/r/NYECC-AED.

The application period officially closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 17.

For more information email AED@nyecc.org or contact Muccio at 702-672-6559.

