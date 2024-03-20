Here’s who filed as political candidates in Nye County

Locals have filed their political candidacy as of March 15 and this year two major offices in Nye County will be up for grabs in the general election. Nye County residents have to first narrow down their preferred party candidate on June 11 in the primary and then vote in November to support their preferred candidates.

The county is losing two commissioners from District 2 and 3 that represent half of Pahrump. Frank Carbone and Donna Cox did not file for re-election. Cox and Carbone both won their races in 2012 by over 50 percent.

Here is the list of local candidates who filed by deadline:

Nye County Commission District 1:

Bruce Jabbour (Incumbent) (Republican)

Darryl Lackey (Non-partisan)

Diana Dee Crawford (Democrat)

Gerald Butler (Independent)

Nye County Commission District 2:

Beth Borysewich (Republican)

Dan Blackstone (Republican)

John Koenig (Republican)

Salli Kerr (Republican)

Nye County Commission District 3:

Heath Campbell (Republican)

Tamie Pitman (Republican)

Ian Bayne (Republican)

John Dean Wehrly (Republican)

Edward Eugene O’Brien (Republican)

Gerald Schulte (Republican)

Louis Baker (Independent)

Northern Nye County Hospital District Board of Trustrees:

Charles Seaton Keller

Nye County School Board Trustee, Area I:

Leslie Campos (Incumbent)

Jeffrey Witten

Nye County School Board Trustee, Area II:

Robert C. White (Incumbent)

Nye County School Board Trustee, Area IV:

Lawrence R. Small (Incumbent)

Nye County School Board Trustee, Area VI:

Chelsea Silva-Avalos (Incumbent)

David Harris