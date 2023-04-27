Here’s your chance to comment on the Golden Currant Solar Project near the Nye-Clark line

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on the proposed Golden Currant Solar Project, located just south of Highway 160 near the intersection of Tecopa Road at the Clark-Nye County line.

Courtesy Golden Currant Solar Project

A 45-day scoping comment period opened on Tuesday, April 25 and runs through June 9.

The proposed solar project calls for the construction, operation and eventual decommissioning of photovoltaic solar modules and associated facilities necessary to generate up to 400 megawatts of electricity on approximately 4,456 acres of public land managed by the BLM.

Project construction could take about 12 months after approval.

BLM officials are expected to hold two virtual “scoping” meetings for the Golden Currant Solar Project.

They’re expected to run from 6-8 p.m. on May 10 and May 11.

More information on the meetings is available on the project’s planning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2021533/510. Stakeholders can also comment about the project on the website.

Written comments may be mailed to the BLM, Las Vegas Field Office, Attn: Golden Currant Solar Project, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89130 or emailed to BLM_NV_SND_EnergyProjects@blm.gov.

For more information, contact Jessica Headen at (702) 515-5206 or via email at BLM_NV_SND_EnergyProjects@blm.gov.

Opposition to solar farms

Nye County has largely opposed any plans to approve solar projects here, and commissioners set a six-month moratorium in December on all new renewable energy generation facility applications. However, the Golden Currant Solar Project is under the jurisdiction of neighboring Clark County and the BLM.

The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio. To promote the development of these energy sources, the BLM provides sites for environmentally sound development of renewable energy on public lands. The efficient deployment of renewable energy from our nation’s public lands is crucial in achieving the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congress’ direction in the Energy Act of 2020 to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025.