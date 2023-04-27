91°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Here’s your chance to comment on the Golden Currant Solar Project near the Nye-Clark line

Staff report
April 27, 2023 - 8:21 am
 
Courtesy Golden Currant Solar Project
Courtesy Golden Currant Solar Project

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments on the proposed Golden Currant Solar Project, located just south of Highway 160 near the intersection of Tecopa Road at the Clark-Nye County line. 

A 45-day scoping comment period opened on Tuesday, April 25 and runs through June 9.

The proposed solar project calls for the construction, operation and eventual decommissioning of photovoltaic solar modules and associated facilities necessary to generate up to 400 megawatts of electricity on approximately 4,456 acres of public land managed by the BLM.

Project construction could take about 12 months after approval.

BLM officials are expected to hold two virtual “scoping” meetings for the Golden Currant Solar Project.

They’re expected to run from 6-8 p.m. on May 10 and May 11.

More information on the meetings is available on the project’s planning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2021533/510. Stakeholders can also comment about the project on the website.

Written comments may be mailed to the BLM, Las Vegas Field Office, Attn: Golden Currant Solar Project, 4701 N. Torrey Pines Drive, Las Vegas, NV, 89130 or emailed to BLM_NV_SND_EnergyProjects@blm.gov.

For more information, contact Jessica Headen at (702) 515-5206 or via email at BLM_NV_SND_EnergyProjects@blm.gov.

Opposition to solar farms

Nye County has largely opposed any plans to approve solar projects here, and commissioners set a six-month moratorium in December on all new renewable energy generation facility applications. However, the Golden Currant Solar Project is under the jurisdiction of neighboring Clark County and the BLM.

The BLM manages vast stretches of public lands that have the potential to make significant contributions to the nation’s renewable energy portfolio. To promote the development of these energy sources, the BLM provides sites for environmentally sound development of renewable energy on public lands. The efficient deployment of renewable energy from our nation’s public lands is crucial in achieving the Biden-Harris administration’s goal of a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035, as well as Congress’ direction in the Energy Act of 2020 to permit 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands no later than 2025.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The 2023 Earth and Arbor Day Festival took place Saturday, A ...
How Nye County celebrated Mother Nature at the Earth & Arbor Day Festival — PHOTOS
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Taking place on Saturday, April 22, the 2023 Earth and Arbor Day Festival saw a steady stream of visitors throughout the four-hour event, with plenty of interaction between attendees and those manning booths from an array of businesses and organizations.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times All of the Nye County Sheriff's Office's patrol vehicles ar ...
Pahrump couple charged after another 4-year-old found bruised, alone in roadway
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump couple is facing child neglect charges after a 4-year-old girl was discovered bruised and alone wandering on Wilson Road near Leslie Street, according to reports from the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. It’s the third similar case of a 4-year-old being found alone on Pahrump streets since March.

Daria Sokolova/Pahrump Valley Times The Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah is set for demol ...
Why Nye County is reluctant to gift a 3-acre lot in Tonopah for construction of new hospital
By Robin Hebrock Times-Bonanza & Goldfield News

Northern Nye County Hospital District trustees are asking the Nye County Commission for a 3.21-acre parcel of land adjacent to the former Nye Regional Medical Center that they say would aid in the construction of new health care facilities for Tonopah. Commissioners question why they should not have to pay for the site.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Living Free Cafe, located at 2050 N. Highway 160, Suite 400, ...
Cafe dedicated to recovery from addiction celebrates first anniversary
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Over the past 12 months, the Living Free Cafe has become known for well-priced, tasty breakfast and lunch options as well as a variety of fancy drinks. But the cafe is about much more than just good food at good prices.

The Nevada State Legislature Building at the state Capitol complex in Carson City. (Benjamin Ha ...
Nevada Senate OKs medically assisted suicide
By Taylor R. Avery Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Physician-assisted suicide is a step closer to being legal in Nevada after senators voted on a razor-thin margin to advance a resolution Wednesday.