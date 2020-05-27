101°F
HHS delivering funds to expand COVID-19 testing

Staff Report
May 26, 2020 - 8:30 pm
 

The Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday it is delivering $11 billion in new funding to support testing for COVID-19.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will provide $10.25 billion to states, territories and local jurisdictions through CDC’s existing Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity for Prevention and Control of Emerging Infectious Diseases cooperative agreement. The Indian Health Service will provide $750 million to IHS, tribal and urban Indian Health programs to expand testing capacity and testing-related activities.

A detailed allocation and distribution methodology will be announced for the IHS funds in the coming days.

This funding from the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act will provide critical support to develop, purchase, administer, process and analyze COVID-19 tests, conduct surveillance, trace contacts and related activities. These funds, along with the previous funding support CDC and IHS provided, will help states, tribes and territories with their efforts to reopen America.

“For the sake of all Americans’ health and well-being, we must help Americans get safely back to work and school, and that requires continued expansion of testing, surveillance, and contact tracing,” HHS Secretary Alex Azar said.

“As the nation cautiously begins the phased approach to reopening, this considerable investment in expanding both testing and contact tracing capacity for states, localities, territories and tribal communities is essential,” CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield said. “Readily accessible testing is a critical component of a four-pronged public health strategy including rigorous contact tracing, isolation of confirmed cases and quarantine.

“As communities move toward a blended mitigation and containment strategy, I encourage all Americans to continue to embrace powerful public health measures – social distancing, hand washing and face coverings. We are not defenseless in the battle against this pandemic.”

“These resources will greatly expand testing capacity at federal, tribal and urban Indian organization facilities throughout the Indian health system,” IHS Director Rear Adm. Michael Weahkee said. “Testing is critical to our public health response as we work to defeat this pandemic.”

Each governor or designee of each state, locality, territory, tribe or tribal organization receiving funds shall submit to HHS its plan for COVID-19 testing, including goals for the remainder of calendar year 2020. These plans will include the number of tests needed month-by-month to include diagnostic, serological and other tests, as appropriate; month-by-month estimates of laboratory and testing capacity, including related to workforce, equipment and supplies and available tests; and a description of how the resources will be used for testing, including easing any COVID-19 community mitigation policies.

Jurisdictions will use the funding they receive to meet the testing goals laid out in their COVID-19 testing plans, including purchasing supplies such as test kits and other testing supplies, as necessary.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times
Eight Republicans, six Democrats battling for Nevada’s Congressional District 4 nomination
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Editor’s Note: The Pahrump Valley Times had a misprinted page in its 2020 Special Election section on Friday, May 22. Four candidates from Nevada’s Congressional District 4 were affected by this incident (Also, see note to readers from the Times on A1 in this edition). This writing only includes the lost content and doesn’t reflect the original writing in full.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This photo taken Monday, May 25 shows the intersection of Le ...
Leslie Street paving to commence tomorrow in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley motorists who regularly travel along Leslie Street might want to consider another route this Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29, as the repaving project for the stretch of Leslie Street between Basin Avenue and Irene Street is set to take place over the next two days.

Tom Rysinski/Pahrump Valley Times Beatty High Schoiol Class of 2020 salutatorian Aniram Rodrigu ...
Beatty High School sends off seniors drive-thru style
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

“Pomp and Circumstance” played, and the Beatty High School Class of 2020 gathered at the school’s football field to receive diplomas. It was a typical high school graduation ceremony. Except it wasn’t.

Jackpots, including the Powerball jackpot, are on display at the Lotto Store at Primm just insi ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Saturday, May 23 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $9 million.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sisolak announces Phase 2 of reopening to start Friday
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

On a day when Gov. Steve Sisolak had to cancel an in-person press conference because of possible exposure to COVID-19, he announced that the state is ready to move into Phase 2 of the “Nevada United: Roadmap to Recovery” reopening plan starting Friday and reiterated that June 4 is the target date for reopening casinos.

David Jacobs/Pahrump Valley Times The DMV’s reopening plan focuses on the safety of employees ...
DMV staff preparing for offices to reopen
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles is preparing to reopen after shutting down March 16, but a reopening date has not been set. All full-service DMV offices remain closed.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Online bidding on more than 580 parcels will begin May 31, w ...
Nye County tax sale goes to online format
By Tom Rysinski Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County treasurer’s office will hold its first online tax-defaulted property sale on auction website Bid4Assets.com beginning May 31.

Screenshot of the Nevada Health Link website In response to Gov. Steve Sisolak’s March 12 Em ...
Nevada Health Link enrolls 6,000 during special period
Staff Report

The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange announced Tuesday that Nevada Health Link enrolled 6,017 Nevadans during its limited-time Exceptional Circumstance Special Enrollment Period that ended May 15.

A screenshot of Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation's website. (DETR) ...
April report shows Nevada’s unemployment rate near 30%
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation announced Friday that its April 2020 economic report showed employment in Nevada is down 244,800 jobs over the month with unemployment up to 28.2 percent.