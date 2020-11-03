57°F
News

HHS sending 920,000 COVID-19 tests to state

Staff Report
November 3, 2020 - 3:13 pm
 

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 920,000 Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point of care antigen tests to Nevada.

The tests, which can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as 15 minutes, will be distributed at the discretion of Gov. Steve Sisolak to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home patients and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders and other priorities as he deems fit.

The federal government has shipped more than 77,000 COVID-19 rapid tests directly to congregate care settings such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state. As of Oct. 26, more than 307,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Nevada.

In preliminary feedback, the state has proposed the following breakdown of the BinaxNOW distribution by the state: 15% to the Department of Corrections, 50% to K-12 schools and 15% to skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities that have not received direct shipments of tests from HHS. The remaining 20% will be sent to community and tribal health clinics.

Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Dr. Brett Giroir pointed out that testing does not substitute for avoiding crowded indoor spaces, washing one’s hands or wearing a mask when not able to physically distance.

The federal government purchased Abbott BinaxNOW diagnostic tests on Aug. 27 to ensure equitable distribution of the first 150 million units a day after an Emergency Use Authorization was issued by the Food and Drug Administration. Initial distribution of these tests to all 50 states and the District of Columbia is underway.

