High-speed broadband resource guide launches

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched a new toolkit to help support the deployment of high-speed broadband e-Connectivity in rural communities.

“High-speed broadband e-Connectivity is becoming more and more essential to doing business, delivering health care, and, for schoolchildren, doing homework in rural communities,” Assistant to the Secretary for Rural Development Anne Hazlett said.

“This user-friendly tool will help rural customers find the many resources USDA has available to support the expansion and use of e-Connectivity in rural America.”

The toolkit highlights examples of how e-Connectivity resources are being used to increase access to broadband services in rural communities. It is free and available to the public online and can be printed for offline use, the government said.

The toolkit follows unveiling of the ReConnect Program to facilitate broadband deployment in rural areas.

