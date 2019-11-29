41°F
News

High-tech lawn care business arrives in Pahrump

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
November 29, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

Described as the most cutting-edge startup in the lawn care industry, the owner of Lawn Love, has recently launched a lawn care service in the Pahrump Valley.

The company, founded by CEO Jeremy Yamaguchi in 2014, is a Southern California-based startup business, which has completed more than 500,000 lawn care jobs in more than 120 U.S. cities.

The company has since partnered with 20,000 independent lawn care contractors across the country.

The service, according to Yamaguchi, uses an app similar to Uber or Lyft, but it’s designed for professional lawn care services in Pahrump, and enables its users to instantly schedule, review, and pay for various types of yard work through the use of a mobile app or website.

Yamaguchi said the Lawn Love platform is powered by satellite imaging software, which reviews a property and generates a quote in less than two minutes.

“Traditionally, consumers have had to wait for a lawn care worker to physically come to their property, offer a quote, and schedule the service,” Yamaguchi said. “It can take weeks to get the job done after initial contact was made. We’re excited to be bringing modern lawn care to homeowners. Lawn Love has partnered with hundreds of small lawn care businesses across the state. They aim to provide these businesses with innovative scheduling, job routing, and payment software that will help business owners streamline their operations.”

Yamaguchi noted that the average lawn care company in Pahrump has only two employees and lacks the resources to modernize their business models.

“By partnering with us, these small business owners receive software and support that enables them to compete with dominating, corporate lawn care providers such as TruGreen and Brightview,” he said. “The company was founded to revolutionize lawn care services for the 80 percent of American households that have a lawn. Each independent contractor goes through a rigorous screening process to assess their level of lawn care experience before they can begin work,” he said. “Users can schedule a wide range of services including lawn mowing, weeding, aeration, gutter clearing and more.”

For additional information on Lawn Love visit: https://lawnlove.com or call 1-800-706-4117.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com, on Twitter: @pvtimes

