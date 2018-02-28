Hiker finds stabbing victim’s body found near Mount Charleston

About 5:10 p.m., a hiker reported seeing a body between mile markers 9 and 11 on Kyle Canyon Road, Las Vegas police said.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A hiker found the body about 5:10 p.m. Sunday between mile markers 9 and 11 on Kyle Canyon Road.

A partially decomposed body found near Mount Charleston was that of a man who had been stabbed to death, Las Vegas police said.

A hiker found the body about 5:10 p.m. Sunday between mile markers 9 and 11 on Kyle Canyon Road. Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives believe the body had been there for at least a month.

Based on evidence at the scene, Metro said, detectives determined the man had been stabbed several times at that location.

The man will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified. His death marked the 42nd homicide in Clark County this year and the 36th investigated by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

The police department is asking anyone with information to call their homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Kyle Canyon Road, Las Vegas