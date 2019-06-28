81°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Hiker found dead lived a quiet life, but loved Las Vegas

By Mike Shoro and Rio Lacanlale Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
June 28, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

He didn’t drink. He didn’t smoke. His wife said he avoided restaurants if he suspected they had a bar.

So, naturally, his favorite vacation spot was Las Vegas.

Jeffrey Kalista, a reserved 52-year-old Wisconsin man, multiple times a year visited Las Vegas to gamble and place sports wagers, said his 58-year-old wife, Lynn Kalista. He often visited alone, but Lynn would usually accompany him once a year.

He also enjoyed hiking at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, she said. He went for a hike there on June 10 during his most recent solo trip to Southern Nevada.

Lynn Kalista didn’t hear from her husband for a few days and reported him missing June 13. He usually called when he was losing money in Las Vegas but not if he was winning, she said, so she figured the latter was the case.

Kalista never made it home. His body was found on June 14 on a hillside below a hiking trail in Lovell Canyon, the Clark County coroner’s office said. His cause and manner of death were not released as of last week. Police don’t suspect foul play in his death.

Kalista was born and raised in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, where he lived a quiet life as a letter carrier for the Postal Service. Kathy Sadowski, 56, joked that her younger brother learned to keep to himself as the fourth child of six and the first boy among their siblings.

He was better at showing than telling that he cared about someone, she said. He was a good uncle to his nephews, whom he would take to Chicago Cubs games and the occasional Milwaukee Brewers games, she said.

“It’s just been hard to fathom and let my mind believe that this really happened to my brother,” Sadowski said.

He met Lynn Kalista when she became a letter carrier herself in 1993, and the pair hit it off. He cared about people, and he became someone she could trust, even if he was a bit awkward at times.

“I’m sure I probably had to make the first move,” Lynn Kalista joked.

Over the years they caught the shows Las Vegas had to offer, including Cirque du Soleil, Siegfried & Roy and Penn & Teller, his wife said.

For one of the tricks at the Penn & Teller show, she recalled, jokebooks were handed out to audience members, and they were asked to pass them around. One of the books was heading the Kalistas’ way, and Jeffrey turned to Lynn and told her she was taking the book and not him if it came their way, which it did.

“He was very shy that way,” Lynn Kalista said. “He did not want to be the center of attention, which is why we eloped.”

The two sneaked off to Las Vegas in 2003 to finally tie the knot at Chapel of the Bells away from their friends and family. He wanted to get married, but he didn’t want the attention that came with it.

The pair had already planned the trip to Las Vegas, and the dog lovers were looking to bring home a new one after they returned from their visit.

Lynn Kalista raised the question of what the dog’s last name would be, hers or his?

“For the sake of the dog, we got married. And the dog’s last name was Kalista,” she said.

While in town, the couple caught a sneak peek of Celine Dion’s residency before it debuted on the Strip and made a trip to the Grand Canyon.

They returned home to Manitowoc with little fanfare, declining to hold a reception or even a dinner, she said. It was her husband’s request.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Aerial view of homes near Raton Drive and Mescalero Trail in Henderson, Nevada on Saturday, Feb ...
Nevada’s new housing-related laws impact builders, tenants
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nevada lawmakers passed several housing-related bills in the recently concluded legislative session, affecting construction defect claims, affordable housing development, and evictions.

Fireworks explode from a launchpad behind the Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza firework store during F ...
Tim Burke: Residents of Clark County would buy fireworks without Pahrump
By Tim Burke Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

In what might equal the mad rush of holiday shoppers thronging to stores on Christmas Eve, the frenzy to buy fireworks before the Fourth of July has started here in Pahrump. Stop by any of our local fireworks businesses and you will find parking lots full of cars and long lines inside the stores.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The annual Independence Day fireworks show in Pahrump ...
Fourth of July set to be a bang in Nye County
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Fourth of July is less than a week away and communities all across Nye County are readying for celebrations in honor of Independence Day.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Shadow Mountain Quilters Founder Lynn McDonald poses with he ...
Shadow Mountain Quilters celebrate 25 years in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The month of June was a cause for celebration for the local group the Shadow Mountain Quilters, which hit a major milestone with their 25-year anniversary.

Tiffany Grigory/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Oz Wichman (left) stands with his wife and ...
The Wichmans named king and queen of Butler Days
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

District 1 Nye County Commissioner Lorinda Wichman and her husband, Oz Wichman, were named as king and queen of 49th annual Jim Butler Days in May — giving the couple an opportunity to do something together in the public light.

Getty Images Panhandling, begging and charitable or political solicitations are now to be regul ...
New panhandling and vargrancy codes on Nye County books
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County has a set of new laws on its books following the adoption of an amendment to Nye County Code Title 9, which governs public peace, morals and welfare.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Local residents of all ages turned out for the 20th annivers ...
KNYE radio observes 20th-anniversary milestone in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

It was a community-wide celebration for Pahrump’s hometown radio station, as Karen Jackson, owner of KNYE 95.1 FM, hosted a pool party and barbecue at the Saddle West Resort.