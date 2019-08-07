Hiring effort is announced by NDOT

Even in the height of summer, the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) said that is looking ahead and preparing to keep state roads clear through winter.

NDOT is hiring temporary highway maintenance workers to help keep winter roads clear, including roadway maintenance, assisting in highway emergency response and snow plow and anti-icing operations, among other duties. Applications are being accepted for more than 60 temporary winter job positions in Las Vegas, Tonopah, Elko, Ely, and Winnemucca through Aug. 25. Positions are also available in other areas across the state.

Most positions will be required to operate various types of heavy equipment. Position requirements and further information are available through the “careers” link of nevadadot.com

Year-round, NDOT maintenance professionals perform nearly 100 different type of tasks, from snow, ice and debris removal to roadway patching, sweeping, slope enhancements and more, to help keep Nevada drivers safe and connected.