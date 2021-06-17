110°F
Hit and run crash leads to power outage

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
June 17, 2021 - 12:16 pm
 
Updated June 17, 2021 - 2:44 pm
Nye County Sheriff's Office The Nye County Sheriff's Office reported a hit and run accident on Wednesday and a downed power pole. Over 60 Valley Electric Association Inc. customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday.
Nye County Sheriff's Office Money Street, between Keenan Way and Kellogg Road, was closed in the early part of Wednesday due to a downed power pole from a hit and run crash, the Nye County Sheriff's Office reported.

A hit and run crash led to a power outage on Wednesday, according to authorities..

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office reported a hit and run accident at Money Street and Kellogg Road at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, stating a power pole was down on its mobile app. Valley Electric Association reported a power outage in the area at that time.

Money Street was closed between Keenan Way and Kellogg Road for several hours on Wednesday as Valley’s crews worked on the downed line.

According to Valley’s social media stream, 61 members were affected by the outage. Power was restored to all customers on Wednesday.

Valley stated that those affected by the outage could head to a cooling station at the Bob Ruud Community Center, which was active on Wednesday. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10054 in Pahrump also had a cooling station available on Wednesday.

To track power outages, head to Valley’s website at https://bit.ly/3wwLgwC

