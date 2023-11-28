Holiday fundraiser will help kids get a good night’s sleep

The holiday season is officially underway so it’s a great time for residents to think about how they can help make a difference in the lives of others. One simple way to do just that is attending the 2nd Annual Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser, proceeds from which will go directly to providing beds to children in need.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows one of the items on the auction block during the Inaugural Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser. Tickets for this year's event are on sale now.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nye County Chapter President Carmen Murzyn is pictured addressing a sold-out crowd at the group's Inaugural Holiday Fundraiser.

“We fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental support that a child needs,” information from Sleep in Heavenly Peace explains. “We’re a national organization answering the call to a national problem.”

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace is just one of the many chapters under the nationwide nonprofit and it’s an entirely volunteer-led organization. This is key, Murzyn remarked, because every dollar earned at the 2nd Annual Holiday Fundraiser will be used to fulfill the Sleep in Heavenly Peace mission that, “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!” Proceeds will go toward the purchase of lumber and other materials used to construct brand new bed frames, as well as buying mattress and linens to complete the beds.

Set for next Saturday, the 2nd Annual Holiday Fundraiser is being sponsored by Matt Sadler with A Hope Bail Bonds. The event will include a dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles and entertainment. With just a week to go until the big night, hopes are running high that it will be another rousing success.

“We’re looking forward to a great evening and being able to raise funds for more bed supplies!” Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter president Carmen Murzyn enthused. “We’ll have a delicious spaghetti meal with homemade sauce and meatballs and we’ll have some really nice items in our auctions. And this year we have Ray Ligon as our guest entertainer. He’s new to Pahrump and we’d love for everyone to be able to come out and hear him sing.”

Ligon is an award-winning, independent country artist, singer and songwriter, Murzyn detailed.

“Ray is a member of the Kentucky Country Music Association and the North American Country Music Association, International,” she added. “Both of these organizations have named him Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year multiple times in his category. This past October, he received an award for Outstanding Country Single for his song ‘Workin’ My Way to Nashville’ at the Nashville Music Awards and he will be releasing a new album after the first of the year, with all original music.”

The 2nd Annual Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Artesia Community Center, 6601 S. Fox Avenue. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 6 p.m., entertainment at 6:45 p.m. and the live auction set for 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to reserve tickets contact Murzyn at 775-910-8921 or Michelle Caird at 509-995-3078.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com