59°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Holiday fundraiser will help kids get a good night’s sleep

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
November 28, 2023 - 8:36 am
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows one of the items on the auction block ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows one of the items on the auction block during the Inaugural Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser. Tickets for this year's event are on sale now.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nye County Chapter President Carmen ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sleep in Heavenly Peace Nye County Chapter President Carmen Murzyn is pictured addressing a sold-out crowd at the group's Inaugural Holiday Fundraiser.

The holiday season is officially underway so it’s a great time for residents to think about how they can help make a difference in the lives of others. One simple way to do just that is attending the 2nd Annual Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser, proceeds from which will go directly to providing beds to children in need.

“We fully believe that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional and mental support that a child needs,” information from Sleep in Heavenly Peace explains. “We’re a national organization answering the call to a national problem.”

Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace is just one of the many chapters under the nationwide nonprofit and it’s an entirely volunteer-led organization. This is key, Murzyn remarked, because every dollar earned at the 2nd Annual Holiday Fundraiser will be used to fulfill the Sleep in Heavenly Peace mission that, “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!” Proceeds will go toward the purchase of lumber and other materials used to construct brand new bed frames, as well as buying mattress and linens to complete the beds.

Set for next Saturday, the 2nd Annual Holiday Fundraiser is being sponsored by Matt Sadler with A Hope Bail Bonds. The event will include a dinner, live and silent auctions, raffles and entertainment. With just a week to go until the big night, hopes are running high that it will be another rousing success.

“We’re looking forward to a great evening and being able to raise funds for more bed supplies!” Nye County Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter president Carmen Murzyn enthused. “We’ll have a delicious spaghetti meal with homemade sauce and meatballs and we’ll have some really nice items in our auctions. And this year we have Ray Ligon as our guest entertainer. He’s new to Pahrump and we’d love for everyone to be able to come out and hear him sing.”

Ligon is an award-winning, independent country artist, singer and songwriter, Murzyn detailed.

“Ray is a member of the Kentucky Country Music Association and the North American Country Music Association, International,” she added. “Both of these organizations have named him Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year multiple times in his category. This past October, he received an award for Outstanding Country Single for his song ‘Workin’ My Way to Nashville’ at the Nashville Music Awards and he will be releasing a new album after the first of the year, with all original music.”

The 2nd Annual Sleep in Heavenly Peace Holiday Fundraiser is set for Saturday, Dec. 2 at the Artesia Community Center, 6601 S. Fox Avenue. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 6 p.m., entertainment at 6:45 p.m. and the live auction set for 7:30 p.m.

For more information or to reserve tickets contact Murzyn at 775-910-8921 or Michelle Caird at 509-995-3078.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Shown leading her ladies at the 2022 Nevada Silver Tappers C ...
Want to see the Silver Tappers Christmas show? There’s a waitlist
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada Silver Tappers and Ms. Senior Golden Years will host their 32nd Annual Christmas Benefit Show and members are excited to report that tickets are in such high demand, “There’s actually a waiting list!”

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
Former Hollywood Madam’s exotic birds shot — again
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

So-called former “Hollywood Madam” Heidi Fleiss, who owns and operates a tropical bird sanctuary in Pahrump, says two of her prized pet macaws were wounded by BB pellets — again.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County is in the process of reviewing a slew of proposa ...
How the public wants to $12M windfall
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County held a public workshop on its Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund allotment and there were more than a dozen proposals for how to spend the $12 million federal treasury windfall. Here are some of those suggestions.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley crews responded on Wednesday to a fire at a ...
2 fires, 1 day, 0 injuries
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley crews extinguished two fires on Wednesday without incident, including a motorhome blaze and a “controlled burn” that got out of control.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo from the 2022 Community Thanksgiving Dinner ...
Free Thanksgiving turkey meal is a community affair — how to help
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a free event sponsored by the Pahrump Holiday Task Force, a nonprofit with a single goal in mind — bringing together the community in celebration of four of the biggest holidays of the year.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The VFW Post #10054 hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony ...
PHOTOS: VFW honors military members at Veterans Day event
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054 held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony this past Saturday, Nov. 11 and a large crowd of supporters turned out, with current and former military members, their families and everyday citizens coming together to mark the day.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times
2 Nye County K-9 officers die
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

K-9 officers Eddie and Amigo died a day apart from each other, according to a sheriff’s office posting.