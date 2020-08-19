Homeless Wraparound continues in Pahrump

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee has scheduled its quarterly Homeless Wraparound event for this Saturday and Pahrump Valley’s homeless population will be able to head out for a morning of food, socialization and assistance in obtaining necessary items and services, such as clothing and showers, all free of charge.

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee has scheduled its quarterly Homeless Wraparound event for this Saturday and Pahrump Valley’s homeless population will be able to head out for a morning of food, socialization and assistance in obtaining necessary items and services, such as clothing and showers, all free of charge.

The goal of the Community Crisis Intervention Committee is to bring together as many people as possible so they can, “Help the community become healthy, secure and self-sufficient!”

The committee’s activities are wide and varied, with its monthly meetings covering an array of topics, but one of its major focuses is the quarterly homeless wraparound events. These events were nearly forced to go by the wayside when the group that originally hosted them made the difficult decision to give them up, but Nicole McComas of the Nevada Outreach Training Organization stepped up to make sure they would continue to provide both relief and support to the valley’s less fortunate.

“When John and Nancy (Walker, of You Matter Ministries) dissolved their wraparound events, I decided I was going to take it over,” McComas, who also recently took over the Community Crisis Intervention Committee, explained for the Pahrump Valley Times on Aug. 12. “As part of the Family Resource Center here at Nevada Outreach, we would go there anyway and offer services. So I just took that on as something that we’d like to continue.

“The wraparound event is our outreach to the homeless community,” McComas continued. “They come down off the hill, we offer them a meal, clothing, shoes. I am hoping to have John, from what used to be You Matter Ministries, with his mobile shower there. And if we happen to not be able to have the mobile shower on site, we give them vouchers for showers and they can go to the Horizon Market on Highway 372 and Linda and turn them in there for a free shower.”

McComas noted that the day’s eats will include both a hot lunch freshly served up on site and a pre-packed meal. Pastor Jon Watt from the Salvation Army will be preparing a barbecue lunch for attendees, while the NyE Communities Coalition is donating to-go breakfasts that the homeless attendees can take back to their camps to enjoy, McComas detailed.

“We just try to bring together as many resources as possible that they may not be able to get to on a regular basis, because of being up there on the hill and being so far out,” she stated.

The Homeless Wraparound is set for Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee meets virtually the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Anyone who wishes to get involved in either the Community Crisis Intervention Committee or as a provider at the quarterly Homeless Wraparound events is encouraged to reach out to McComas or Nevada Outreach Executive Director Kathie McKenna at 775-751-1118 or info@nevadaoutreach.org for more information.

For those who just want to lend a hand with their time and energy at the event this Saturday, McComas noted that anybody who wants to volunteer is more than welcome to simply show up the morning of the wraparound.

