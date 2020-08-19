107°F
Homeless Wraparound continues in Pahrump

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
August 19, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee has scheduled its quarterly Homeless Wraparound event for this Saturday and Pahrump Valley’s homeless population will be able to head out for a morning of food, socialization and assistance in obtaining necessary items and services, such as clothing and showers, all free of charge.

The goal of the Community Crisis Intervention Committee is to bring together as many people as possible so they can, “Help the community become healthy, secure and self-sufficient!”

The committee’s activities are wide and varied, with its monthly meetings covering an array of topics, but one of its major focuses is the quarterly homeless wraparound events. These events were nearly forced to go by the wayside when the group that originally hosted them made the difficult decision to give them up, but Nicole McComas of the Nevada Outreach Training Organization stepped up to make sure they would continue to provide both relief and support to the valley’s less fortunate.

“When John and Nancy (Walker, of You Matter Ministries) dissolved their wraparound events, I decided I was going to take it over,” McComas, who also recently took over the Community Crisis Intervention Committee, explained for the Pahrump Valley Times on Aug. 12. “As part of the Family Resource Center here at Nevada Outreach, we would go there anyway and offer services. So I just took that on as something that we’d like to continue.

“The wraparound event is our outreach to the homeless community,” McComas continued. “They come down off the hill, we offer them a meal, clothing, shoes. I am hoping to have John, from what used to be You Matter Ministries, with his mobile shower there. And if we happen to not be able to have the mobile shower on site, we give them vouchers for showers and they can go to the Horizon Market on Highway 372 and Linda and turn them in there for a free shower.”

McComas noted that the day’s eats will include both a hot lunch freshly served up on site and a pre-packed meal. Pastor Jon Watt from the Salvation Army will be preparing a barbecue lunch for attendees, while the NyE Communities Coalition is donating to-go breakfasts that the homeless attendees can take back to their camps to enjoy, McComas detailed.

“We just try to bring together as many resources as possible that they may not be able to get to on a regular basis, because of being up there on the hill and being so far out,” she stated.

The Homeless Wraparound is set for Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

The Community Crisis Intervention Committee meets virtually the second Wednesday of each month at 1 p.m. Anyone who wishes to get involved in either the Community Crisis Intervention Committee or as a provider at the quarterly Homeless Wraparound events is encouraged to reach out to McComas or Nevada Outreach Executive Director Kathie McKenna at 775-751-1118 or info@nevadaoutreach.org for more information.

For those who just want to lend a hand with their time and energy at the event this Saturday, McComas noted that anybody who wants to volunteer is more than welcome to simply show up the morning of the wraparound.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Locator map of 4.8 earthquake in Death Valley National Park in California on Wednesday, Aug. 19 ...
4.8 magnitude earthquake hits Death Valley
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Death Valley National Park was rattled by multiple earthquakes on Wednesday, with the largest being a 4.8 magnitude temblor. The park service reported no damage to park buildings or roads.

Getty Images Telehealth has gained enormous popularity in the months since the COVID-19 pandemi ...
Nevada, three other states join forces to address remote healthcare
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Four of the five states already working together in the “Western States Pact” formed to address the response to the COVID-19 pandemic are striking out on a new collective endeavor, with Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Colorado all announcing that they will now be coordinating on telehealth.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured from left to right are Lions Club member Sue Bai, ...
Pahrump Lions help Floyd Elementary gear up for school year
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Summer vacation is nearly at an end and children will soon be heading into the 2020-2021 academic year, with school slated to begin on Monday, August 24 for all Nye County students in grades one through 12 and on August 27 for those in kindergarten and pre-K.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A Death Valley National Park Ranger stands beside a digital ...
Record heat descends upon Death Valley
By Selwyn Harris & Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

It appears that Death Valley National Park is living up to its reputation as being the hottest, driest, and lowest place on earth.

Pahrump Valley Winery (Facebook) Goals of the campaign include increases in in-state visitation ...
Nevada marketing campaign centers on staycations
By Richard N. Velotta Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A marketing subcommittee recommends that the state’s Commission on Tourism should spend $300,000 encouraging Nevadans to stay at home with their tourism dollars.

Courtesy of Wells Fargo Joe Trimble
Effective leadership in times of crisis
By Joe Trimble Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Crises, be they a global health emergency that shuts down economies, a natural disaster or something affecting just a single business, can catch Pahrump small business owners off guard at any moment.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times To be eligible for the program, applicants must meet the r ...
Application period to open for commercial rental assistance
By Alyssa Greenway Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state treasurer’s office and the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced that small businesses and nonprofits would be able to apply to the state’s commercial rental assistance program. It will begin as soon as Aug. 24.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Kent Sanders is chair of the department of physiology and c ...
UNR researcher advances understanding of GI tract
Staff Report

Research led by Kent Sanders, chair of the department of physiology and cell biology at the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine, is contributing significant scientific understanding of activity in the gastrointestinal tract known as motility.