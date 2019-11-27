Honors for Nevada State Bank

For the third straight year, Nevada State Bank, which operates offices in Nye County, earned top honors in popular polls in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko, the bank announced.

Las Vegas Review-Journal A Nevada State Bank sign outside of the bank which is located at 750 E Warm Springs Rd on Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Las Vegas.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Nevada State Bank at 1301 S. Highway 160 in Pahrump as shown in a file photo. Nevada State Bank is a division of Zions Bancorporation.

“We’re very excited and proud to once again claim “Best in State” for Nevada State Bank. This is the third year in a row that our clients across Nevada have recognized our high standards of service,” said Terry Shirey, president and CEO of Nevada State Bank. “We’ve been serving Nevada families and businesses for 60 years, and these statewide honors are a direct reflection of our colleagues’ effort and their commitment to our clients.”

Nevada State Bank’s first 2019 award came in August with the announcement that it won in the categories of Best Bank and Best Local Place to Work in the “Best of Northern Nevada” poll of Reno News & Review readers.

The publication reported that tens of thousands of readers voted in nearly 300 categories, covering everything from their favorite people and places to the best businesses in the Reno-Sparks area.

The bank scooped up more awards in October when the Las Vegas Review-Journal released its 2019 “Best of Las Vegas” results. Nevada State Bank earned the Gold award for Best Bank and received the Bronze for Best Mortgage Lender. This year’s “Best of Las Vegas” poll generated more than 9.4 million votes from all over the world, according to the newspaper. More than 2,500 companies competed in 316 categories.

The final award came in November, when Nevada State Bank won four Readers’ Choice Awards. Readers of the Elko Daily Free Press selected the bank as the Gold winner in the “Best Bank” and “Best Lender” categories and the Silver winner in “Best Customer Service, Finance & Professional” and “Best Mortgage Lender” categories.