Honors for Nevada State Bank

Staff Report
November 27, 2019 - 7:00 am
 

For the third straight year, Nevada State Bank, which operates offices in Nye County, earned top honors in popular polls in Las Vegas, Reno and Elko, the bank announced.

“We’re very excited and proud to once again claim “Best in State” for Nevada State Bank. This is the third year in a row that our clients across Nevada have recognized our high standards of service,” said Terry Shirey, president and CEO of Nevada State Bank. “We’ve been serving Nevada families and businesses for 60 years, and these statewide honors are a direct reflection of our colleagues’ effort and their commitment to our clients.”

Nevada State Bank’s first 2019 award came in August with the announcement that it won in the categories of Best Bank and Best Local Place to Work in the “Best of Northern Nevada” poll of Reno News & Review readers.

The publication reported that tens of thousands of readers voted in nearly 300 categories, covering everything from their favorite people and places to the best businesses in the Reno-Sparks area.

The bank scooped up more awards in October when the Las Vegas Review-Journal released its 2019 “Best of Las Vegas” results. Nevada State Bank earned the Gold award for Best Bank and received the Bronze for Best Mortgage Lender. This year’s “Best of Las Vegas” poll generated more than 9.4 million votes from all over the world, according to the newspaper. More than 2,500 companies competed in 316 categories.

The final award came in November, when Nevada State Bank won four Readers’ Choice Awards. Readers of the Elko Daily Free Press selected the bank as the Gold winner in the “Best Bank” and “Best Lender” categories and the Silver winner in “Best Customer Service, Finance & Professional” and “Best Mortgage Lender” categories.

Pahrump joins in Global Tourism Summit
Staff Report

To further promote tourism, Pahrump Tourism representatives attended the 2019 Nevada Governor’s Global Tourism Summit held on Friday, Nov. 15, organizers announced.

Congressman Horsford addresses Southern Nevada water issues
By Ray Hagar Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County’s congressman, U.S. Rep. Steve Horsford, D-Nevada, is not a big fan of taking water from one part of his congressional district — White Pine County — and moving it to another area — the Las Vegas Valley.

Busy shopping days ahead for Nevadans
Staff Report

Once the turkey dinner is done this Thanksgiving weekend, Nevada consumers will begin flocking to shopping destinations to hunt for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday deals, the Retail Association of Nevada reports.

Pahrump teacher accused of attempted sexual conduct with student
By Katelyn Newberg Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

A Pahrump Valley High School teacher was arrested Friday after allegedly using Grindr to meet with a student at a hotel room for “sexual conduct,” police said.

Leader announced for Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced the appointment of Heidi Swank as the inaugural administrator for the new Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation.

Pahrump business donates meals for Thanksgiving
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

With the Thanksgiving holiday right around the corner, residents all across the valley are busy readying themselves to spend the day gobbling down a magnificent meal with friends and family. But for some, Thanksgiving is not all joy and anticipation.

Nevada jobs are up over the year
Staff Report

Employment in Nevada is down 1,800 jobs over the month and up 30,800 over the year, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) October 2019 economic report shows.

Candlelight vigil: Pahrump community remembers crash victim
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Saturday evening candlelight vigil was held at Ian Deutch Memorial Park for the Pahrump teen who died following a dirt bike crash earlier this month.