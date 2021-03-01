Horsford works to modernize unemployment system technology

A solution to the long wait times faced by Nevadans to receive benefits through the state’s unemployment insurance system could be on the horizon.

Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., introduced the Unemployment Insurance Technology Modernization Act on Monday to modernize state unemployment insurance systems, including in Nevada.

Horsford noted in an interview that many of the state systems in the nation have been running on technology built decades ago.

“The consequence of these broken systems has been millions of jobless workers waiting months to receive their benefits, and struggling to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table,” a release from Horsford’s office states.

Because of the age of these systems, many of them are susceptible to attacks from organized criminal networks.

What the legislation proposes

The new legislation would allow for investment into each state’s unemployment system in the U.S., where federal dollars would become available for states to administer their unique unemployment insurance programs.

If passed, the bill could work to ensure that states have access to modern technology. The investment into a single set of technology capabilities is also more cost effective, according to Horsford.

