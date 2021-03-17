Hospice promotes Johnston to Pahrump clinical manager

Nathan Adelson Hospice on Feb. 19 announced the promotion of Cheryl Johnston to clinical manager for its Pahrump office.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cheryl Johnston

In her new role, Johnston will oversee home care, triage, continuous care and transition care teams.

“We’re very grateful for Cheryl’s commitment to Nathan Adelson Hospice. She has become an integral part of our Pahrump team,” Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel said. “We believe she is the best choice to lead our team in Pahrump. She has such strong ties to the community and will continue to ensure our patients and their families receive the highest quality care.”

Johnston joined Nathan Adelson Hospice in 2012 as a graduate student, obtained a master’s degree in social work from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and was officially hired as a licensed social worker in 2014 for the Pahrump team. Throughout her time with the hospice, Johnston has been instrumental in the ‘We Honor Veterans’ program by providing veteran-specific training to staff along with implementing internal processes to ensure excellent care to the veteran population using the hospices services.

Johnston is currently working toward her Ph.D. in psychology, specializing in trauma and disaster relief, and acts as a visiting lecturer to UNLV’s School of Social Work by providing education regarding veteran care, end of life care, aging and trauma.