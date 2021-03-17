43°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump NV
News

Hospice promotes Johnston to Pahrump clinical manager

Staff Report
March 16, 2021 - 10:28 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cheryl Johnston
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Cheryl Johnston

Nathan Adelson Hospice on Feb. 19 announced the promotion of Cheryl Johnston to clinical manager for its Pahrump office.

In her new role, Johnston will oversee home care, triage, continuous care and transition care teams.

“We’re very grateful for Cheryl’s commitment to Nathan Adelson Hospice. She has become an integral part of our Pahrump team,” Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Karen Rubel said. “We believe she is the best choice to lead our team in Pahrump. She has such strong ties to the community and will continue to ensure our patients and their families receive the highest quality care.”

Johnston joined Nathan Adelson Hospice in 2012 as a graduate student, obtained a master’s degree in social work from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and was officially hired as a licensed social worker in 2014 for the Pahrump team. Throughout her time with the hospice, Johnston has been instrumental in the ‘We Honor Veterans’ program by providing veteran-specific training to staff along with implementing internal processes to ensure excellent care to the veteran population using the hospices services.

Johnston is currently working toward her Ph.D. in psychology, specializing in trauma and disaster relief, and acts as a visiting lecturer to UNLV’s School of Social Work by providing education regarding veteran care, end of life care, aging and trauma.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times An explosion, apparently caused by a propane leak, damaged ...
No injuries reported in Death Valley blast
Staff Report

A loud explosion rocked Stovepipe Wells Resort in Death Valley National Park at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday, March 8.

Getty Images Over 47 million Americans are expected to bet on the 2021 March Madness tournamen ...
Growth in legal sports betting expected for March Madness
Staff Report

Legal sports betting is expected to experience substantial growth for March Madness over the previous year of tournament play, with the overall number of people in the U.S. wagering on sports staying flat over 2019.

Nevada Department of Transportation
Transit service launched connecting Pahrump to Las Vegas and Reno
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

A new bus service launched on Monday that interconnects Pahrump to a route between the state’s two major metropolitan areas: Las Vegas and Reno. The new route also has stops in northern Nye County.

Stickers are seen at the Historic Fifth Street School polling station nearing the station's clo ...
State finds far fewer election complaints than GOP claimed
By Rory Appleton Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Although the Nevada Republican Party claimed it had submitted more than 122,000 election fraud complaints, officials found fewer than 4,000.

People wait in line at One-Stop Career Center in this March 16, 2020, file photo. (Bizuayehu Te ...
DETR warns of ‘some delay’ for new benefits to many jobless Nevadans
By Jonathan Ng Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation warned of “some delay” as it implements enhanced benefits offered under the federal $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief package.

Rio Bencito of Los Angeles rolls dice on the new digital craps table, Rolls to Win Craps, at th ...
Pandemic a reminder that Las Vegas needs to diversify economy
By Eli Segall Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The COVID-19 pandemic marks the second time in a decade that Southern Nevada was among the hardest hit by a global economic crisis, though its recovery could be shorter this time.