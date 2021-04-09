Hospice symposium to focus on equity in end-of-life care

Nathan Adelson Hospice will host its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtually beginning at 1 p.m. April 14 with a variety of topics addressing equity in end-of-life care.

Nathan Adelson Hospice will host its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtually beginning at 1 p.m. April 14 with a variety of topics addressing equity in end-of-life care.

Each year, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides this forum to unite and educate people from various cultures and faiths on end-of-life care tailored to their needs, and this year the focus is on health care inequality and inequity.

According to Karen Rubel, president and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice, health care inequalities are often discussed, but there is no blanket solution, especially with regard to end-of-life care. From economic inequality to cultural or social inequalities, half the battle is identifying the major issues and finding ways to address them and identify actual change.

“Our annual multicultural event aims to educate the community about ways to positively impact the end-of-life journey for all populations, and this year, we are focused on disparities in end-of-life care,” Rubel said. “This year, we are fortunate to have a diverse selection of speakers from across the country who are extremely passionate and knowledgeable in their respective fields.”

This year’s event is co-chaired by Jeanne Jones, president of Alpha Services and member of Nathan Adelson Hospice’s board of trustees, and Cassandra Cotton, community outreach manager for Nathan Adelson Hospice. The symposium will be emceed by Licy Do Canto, managing director of ACPO Worldwide’s Washington, D.C., office with Steve Clemons, The Hill’s editor-at-large, acting as moderator.

Topics and speakers include “The Power of Data to Unlock Equity in End-of-Life Care” with Bill Novelli, professor of practice, Georgetown University McDonough School of Business and former CEO of AARP, and Dr. Rutu Ezhuthachan, medical director for United Healthcare’s Health Plan of Nevada/Sierra Health and Life; “Race and Cultural Competency in End-of-Life Care” with Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO for the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation, and Jose Melendrez, executive director of community partnerships at the UNLV School of Public Health; “Taking Stock: Equity, Inclusion &the Hospice Workforce” with Rev. Tyrone Pitts, Coalition to Transform Advanced Care and the New Baptist Covenant Executive Committee, as well as Punam Mathur, executive director, Elaine P. Wynn &Family Foundation; and “Living with Grief: Navigating Loss During COVID-19” with Joyal Mulheron, founder and executive director at Evermore, and Matt Metevelis, Nathan Adelson Hospice chaplain.

Tickets are $40 per person for full access to the symposium. For tickets to the symposium or for more information, call Stephanie Forbes at Nathan Adelson Hospice at 702-787-3575 or email sforbes@nah.org