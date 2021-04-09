80°F
Hospice symposium to focus on equity in end-of-life care

Staff Report
April 9, 2021 - 9:50 am
 
Getty Images Nathan Adelson Hospice has planned its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtually. The event is slated to start at 1 p.m. April 14 with a variety of topics addressing equity in end-of-life care.

Nathan Adelson Hospice will host its 17th annual Multicultural Symposium virtually beginning at 1 p.m. April 14 with a variety of topics addressing equity in end-of-life care.

Each year, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides this forum to unite and educate people from various cultures and faiths on end-of-life care tailored to their needs, and this year the focus is on health care inequality and inequity.

According to Karen Rubel, president and CEO of Nathan Adelson Hospice, health care inequalities are often discussed, but there is no blanket solution, especially with regard to end-of-life care. From economic inequality to cultural or social inequalities, half the battle is identifying the major issues and finding ways to address them and identify actual change.

“Our annual multicultural event aims to educate the community about ways to positively impact the end-of-life journey for all populations, and this year, we are focused on disparities in end-of-life care,” Rubel said. “This year, we are fortunate to have a diverse selection of speakers from across the country who are extremely passionate and knowledgeable in their respective fields.”

This year’s event is co-chaired by Jeanne Jones, president of Alpha Services and member of Nathan Adelson Hospice’s board of trustees, and Cassandra Cotton, community outreach manager for Nathan Adelson Hospice. The symposium will be emceed by Licy Do Canto, managing director of ACPO Worldwide’s Washington, D.C., office with Steve Clemons, The Hill’s editor-at-large, acting as moderator.

Topics and speakers include “The Power of Data to Unlock Equity in End-of-Life Care” with Bill Novelli, professor of practice, Georgetown University McDonough School of Business and former CEO of AARP, and Dr. Rutu Ezhuthachan, medical director for United Healthcare’s Health Plan of Nevada/Sierra Health and Life; “Race and Cultural Competency in End-of-Life Care” with Tom Koutsoumpas, CEO for the National Partnership for Healthcare and Hospice Innovation, and Jose Melendrez, executive director of community partnerships at the UNLV School of Public Health; “Taking Stock: Equity, Inclusion &the Hospice Workforce” with Rev. Tyrone Pitts, Coalition to Transform Advanced Care and the New Baptist Covenant Executive Committee, as well as Punam Mathur, executive director, Elaine P. Wynn &Family Foundation; and “Living with Grief: Navigating Loss During COVID-19” with Joyal Mulheron, founder and executive director at Evermore, and Matt Metevelis, Nathan Adelson Hospice chaplain.

Tickets are $40 per person for full access to the symposium. For tickets to the symposium or for more information, call Stephanie Forbes at Nathan Adelson Hospice at 702-787-3575 or email sforbes@nah.org

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Director of Emergency Management Scott Lewis said ...
FEMA vaccination clinic arrives in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Hundreds of Nye County residents braved warm temperatures in order to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations in Pahrump on Thursday.

Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal WGU Nevada graduates walk to their commencement ceremony ...
WGU unveils Essential Workers Scholarship
Staff Report

Western Governors University Nevada announced Wednesday a new scholarship program for essential workers seeking degrees in high-demand career fields including business, teaching, information technology and health professions, such as nursing.

Getty Images The Nevada Department of Taxation is offering tax amnesty through May 1 to busine ...
State’s tax amnesty period ends May 1 for businesses
Staff Report

There is less than one month left of Nevada’s Tax Amnesty program that began Feb. 1. Business entities that have unpaid tax debt can file/pay their taxes online or download the missing tax returns that are available on the Department of Taxation’s website https://tax.nv.gov/

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Alan Goldstein was arrested at gunpoint after sheriff's offi ...
Fleeing man arrested at gunpoint in Pahrump
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One man was arrested and taken into custody following a disturbance at Bank of America just after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times - BOCC meeting Tuesday, open comments
Nye County votes to fully reopen, sidestep mask mandate
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

On Tuesday, April 6, the Nye County Commission, after several hours of public comment and debate, voted 5-0 to approve fully reopening Nye County and its businesses, and to essentially do away with the mask mandate.

Thinkstock To read more letters to the editor of the Pahrump Valley Times, go to pvtimes.com
Letters to the Editor

Good, bad, and ugly are present in today’s society

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Oatmeal is a whole grain, packed with fiber a ...
Overnight oatmeal is power packed for pennies
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

When it comes to cheap eats it doesn’t get more frugal and fabulous than oatmeal. It’s a whole grain, packed with fiber and nutrients, the taste is compatible with endless variations, and costs mere pennies per serving. Are you sold yet? How about this: you can literally make it while your sleep. Does that appeal to your inner multi-tasker? Yup. Mine, too.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A Drive-Thru Senior Fair is set to take place at Inspiration ...
Drive-thru Senior Fair set at Inspirations in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Pahrump Valley seniors should mark their calendars for Saturday, April 17 when they will have a chance to head out to the Drive-Thru Senior Fair at Inspirations Senior Living Center, where there will be a plethora of organizations gathered for an event intended to help educate the older population about the area’s many valuable resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Community Easter Curbside Event took place Saturday, Apr ...
Pahrump’s Community Easter Curbside hailed as huge hit
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

At 10 a.m. on a bright and sunny Saturday morning, a line of vehicles started forming at the NyE Communities Coalition and suddenly it was go-time for the dozens of volunteers on hand for this year’s Community Easter Curbside Pick-up Event.

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal The State of Nevada's Department of Employment, Trai ...
DETR updates ID process for filing claims for PUA
Staff Report

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation on Wednesday provided an update on the required verification for all Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claimants through ID.me. This verification is a requirement under the Continued Assistance Act of 2020 to protect legitimate claimants.