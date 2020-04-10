54°F
Hospice’s annual butterfly release moves online

Staff Report
April 10, 2020 - 1:18 pm
 

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of things into the virtual world, and that includes honoring deceased loved ones.

The Nathan Adelson Hospice, which cares for an average of 400 hospice and palliative care patients daily, has announced it will take an annual tradition online this year.

In order to make sure individuals can honor loved ones who have passed away, Nathan Adelson Hospice will hold its 17th Annual Celebration of Life Live Butterfly Release via online video this year. The virtual event will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 19.

The hospice also announced that previously scheduled gatherings on April 19 at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin and April 26 at the Calvada Eye in Pahrump have been canceled.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to monitor the situation with COVID-19,” said Caleen Norrod Johnson, executive director of the Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation. “We apologize for any inconvenience and disappointment our decision will cause. We thank everyone for their continued support as well as our valued sponsors and our charity partners.”

The virtual event will allow anyone who has ever lost a loved one to remember and honor them with a nondenominational spiritual service followed by the release of live butterflies. The video will be available on the nah.org website, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

All of the proceeds benefit Nathan Adelson Hospice programs and services, which help ensure that no one ends the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain.

Nathan Adelson Hospice is the largest nonprofit hospice in Southern Nevada and includes the Center for Compassionate Care, a nonprofit counseling agency providing counseling services to address grief, loss and issues related to surviving life-threatening illnesses. For more information, visit nah.org.

THE LATEST
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner John Koenig is asking the community ...
Nye commissioner decries lack of Census participation
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commission Chairman John Koenig is disappointed in the 2020 census response rate for Nye County and he had no qualms about urging area residents to take a few minutes of their time to participate in the process that will determine where billions of federal dollars are channeled.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Mountain Falls' age-qualified community Ovation is set to se ...
Pahrump’s Mountain Falls set to add townhouses to its product line
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

William Lyon Homes, developer of Mountain Falls, is readying to add a new product to its master planned community, townhomes, recently gaining approval for an amended subdivision map that the Nye County Commission had originally denied several months ago.

Getty Images Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday announced $2 million in settlement ...
AG Ford announces $2 million for rental assistance
Staff Report

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford on Tuesday announced $2 million in settlement funding for emergency rental assistance transferred to United Way of Southern Nevada and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, funding which will go directly to Nevada families in need of emergency assistance.

(Jan Hogan/View) State officials warn residents about potential unemployment insurance scams.
Scammers preying on unemployed
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

State officials this week are warning residents seeking unemployment insurance to beware of various scams.

Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal A lottery ticket is shown in this file photo from Ca ...
California Lottery

No one matched all five numbers and the mega number in the Wednesday, April 8 drawing of the California Super Lotto. The next jackpot will be at least $18 million.

Patti Diamond/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times There are lots of foods that can be used to c ...
DIVAS ON A DIME: Egg-cellent ideas for coloring Easter eggs
By Patti Diamond Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Hippity hoppin’, Easter’s on its way! So, what do we do with some extra time on our hands and lots of kiddies at home? Let’s make the most awesome colored eggs ever! Does the smell of vinegar remind you of coloring eggs as a kid? Or is that just me? But I digress. Naturally, for this project you will need hard-boiled eggs.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Neva and David Cleveland, at Desert View Hospital, donated s ...
Pahrump couple donates face masks to area agencies
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

As personal protection equipment for local first responders are limited amid the COVID-19 virus outbreak, a longtime Pahrump resident and businessman is making an effort to increase supplies throughout the valley.

Heather Ruth/Pahrump Valley Times The 2020 primary election is set for June 9 and voters in Nev ...
Nye County residents reminded to update voter registration info
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The 2020 primary election is less than two months away and with the novel coronavirus taking its toll in the Silver State, Nevada’s election officials have decided to change to an all-mail-in ballot system. Absentee ballots will begin making their way to homes around Nevada in just three weeks time and Nye County Clerk Sam Merlino wants all county voters to be prepared for the new process.