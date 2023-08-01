How a Nye County deputy helped track a murder suspect to California

A tipster told NCSO that she had viewed a gruesome video on the man’s Facebook page.

Nye County Detention Center

Nye County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Cory Buendicho is being credited for his efforts in tracking a murder suspect to California.

Gruesome images

According to Sheriff Joe McGill, Mark Mechikoff, posted live images of a killing on his Facebook page account on July 20, roughly six days after he was released from the Nye County Detention Center on other charges.

Mechikoff was eventually tracked to San Mateo, California with help from an out-of-state tipster who said she knew the suspect and contacted the Nye County Sheriff’s Office after viewing the disturbing video, according to Buendicho.

Bloodbath video

“She contacted us because she saw on his Facebook live page, what appeared to be a female rolling around in a pool of blood, and it appeared that the female had been stabbed,” Buendicho said. “There was certainty a lot of blood.”

Reporting party knew suspect

McGill said that the tipster new Mechikoff’s personal information, including his phone number, which helped in the investigation.

Social media assistance

Deputy Buendicho used technology that allowed him to “ping” the suspect’s phone number connected to the Facebook account registered in his name. The phone was tracked to San Mateo, California.

Extensive search

“Deputy Buendicho contacted the San Mateo Police Department and they looked into it, and wound up going to an apartment complex somewhere,” McGill said. “They had to do a door-to-door search for three hours until they found the deceased in the apartment.”

Authorities later arrested Mechikoff in an adjacent community, roughly 30 miles south of San Mateo and took him into custody for homicide after finding him in a car along with the suspected murder weapon.

Prior arrest

Mechikoff was arrested by Nye deputies in Amargosa Valley on July 14 of this year on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle and controlled substance.

The alleged Facebook murder he is suspected of carrying out on July 20, was posted live on his Facebook page, according to McGill.

“That person who viewed the video immediately called us, so it was not an old video,” he said. “It was the same day of the investigation.”

Charges have not been filed against Mechikoff on behalf of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

McGill also praised the diligence of Buendicho and others who responded quickly to the call, as if not for their actions, he wondered how long San Mateo authorities may not have been aware of the murder.

“I couldn’t be more proud of how the Nye County Sheriff’s Office staff handled this and solved this crime,” McGill said.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes