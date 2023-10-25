How buying art can help those in recovery “stay stopped”

Living Free Health and Fitness will host its 2nd Annual Art for Recovery fundraiser next month and residents have the opportunity to make a profound difference in the lives of those in recovery from addiction while also enjoying an evening of delicious food and fabulous artwork.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the scene at the Inaugural Art for Recovery fundraiser, which featured emotional, first-hand stories from those who have fought against addiction and are successfully in recovery.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The 2nd Annual Art for Recovery auction will feature artwork from artists with the Pahrump Valley Arts Council.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Art for Recovery auction will have a wide variety of paintings for patrons to bid on.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Funds raised through the Art for Recovery dinner and auction will go toward Living Free Health and Fitness' addiction recovery programming.

Living Free Health and Fitness will host its 2nd Annual Art for Recovery fundraiser next month and residents have the opportunity to make a profound difference in the lives of those in recovery from addiction while also enjoying an evening of delicious food and fabulous artwork.

“This year’s fundraiser is featuring art primarily from members of the Pahrump Valley Arts Council,” Living Free founder Shelley Poerio told the Pahrump Valley Times. “The PVAC has a rolling quarterly art installation in our Living Free Cafe. We host this in collaboration with the council’s members to bring attention to the arts, art as a coping strategy and healthy diversion, as well as a rewarding and creative experience. Living Free Health and Fitness highly values its relationships with our fellow nonprofit organizations and community members. The art for our fundraiser has been generously donated by PVAC members.”

In addition to the numerous masterpieces that will be up for auction, Art for Recovery attendees will have the chance to bid on a Vegas Golden Knights VIP Experience package, donated by Jon Wyatt. The lucky winner and their guest will attend the Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights matchup on Saturday, Dec. 2. The package includes two lower-bowl tickets in section 2 with an aisle seat, two Goose Island VIP Lounge passes, an All You Can Eat Elevated Dinner for two in the Goose Island Lounge and a VIP first-floor parking pass.

All of the proceeds from the event will then be used to bolster the programs and services that Living Free Health and Fitness offers to the community.

As detailed by information regarding the event, funds will go toward covering unfunded services, such as pro bono and discounted treatment services, nutrition classes and training, groceries and personal hygiene items for new housing clients, drug testing supplies and more. The money generated can also help to bridge the gap between existing funding sources and need.

“State budget cuts in housing grants leave us about 20% short on funding of what our anticipated utilization rate will be,” the information explains. “Anticipating 2023-2024: 10% underfunded on women and children’s services grant due to inflationary pressures and limited grant funding availability.”

Other underfunded programs include Living Free’s therapeutic workplaces at Living Free Cafe and Living Free Gym, peer support staff development and women and children’s wraparound services such as the Parent-Child Interactive Program and Parenting Class.

Tickets to the event are $75 per person or $700 for a table of eight, which includes a table identifier and prime table location. Sponsorships are also available. Platinum sponsorships cost $1,000 and include a table as well as a full-page ad in the event program. Gold sponsorships run $500 and include two tickets and a half-page program ad. A silver sponsorship is $375 which includes a quarter-page ad.

Tickets can be purchased at Living Free Cafe, online at LivingFreeHealth.org/Donate or by calling 775-505-1625.

All tickets and auction purchases are tax deductible.

The 2nd Annual Art for Recovery charity dinner and auction is set for Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Pahrump Nugget Events Center. The auction preview opens at 5 p.m. with the dinner and auction scheduled for 6 p.m.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com