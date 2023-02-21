44°F
weather icon Light Rain
Pahrump NV
News

How you can donate your old electronics to aid local vets

By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
February 21, 2023 - 1:31 pm
 
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken by Nathaniel Miller, shows the latest don ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken by Nathaniel Miller, shows the latest donation of e-waste made by a Pahrump resident in support of Miller's nonprofit Heroes Deserve Help.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Donations of monitors, desktop computers, laptops and more ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Donations of monitors, desktop computers, laptops and more are used by Heroes Deserve Help to furnish veterans with the technology they need to succeed in school, at job-training or when starting their own small business.
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Heroes Deserve Help started eight years ago in San Dimas, C ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Heroes Deserve Help started eight years ago in San Dimas, California and founder Nathaniel Miller brought the nonprofit to the Pahrump Valley in 2021.

“Empowering veterans through technology.”

This is the goal of Heroes Deserve Help, a nonprofit founded by Nathaniel Miller in San Dimas, California and brought to Pahrump by the transplant upon his move to the valley in 2021. By collecting an assortment of used and unwanted electronics, Heroes Deserve Help is able to make a difference in the lives of veterans as they strive for success in a civilian world.

“Basically, in a nutshell, what we do is, we provide technology to veteran students, that’s our main core, as well as for veteran job-training and small-business start-up,” Miller explained in a Pahrump Valley Times article published in October of last year.

Just days after that article appeared, Miller had received his very first Pahrump e-waste and surplus donation from a local and he couldn’t have been more pleased. His most recent donation, also prompted by the October 2022 article, occurred this past week.

“I received a donation from a lady named Linda and her husband Butch off Gamebird Road,” Miller remarked with obvious happiness. “When she had called me, she said she had saved a copy of your original article!”

By partnering with businesses, organizations, governmental entities, schools and the general public, Heroes Deserve Help is able to give necessities such as computers and laptops to area veterans, completely free of charge. Donations of used laptops, desktops, tablets, partial CPUs, mice, keyboards, monitors, printers, ink cartridges and more are always welcome. Most other type of electronics are also accepted, with the exception of microwaves, light bulbs, appliances and household batteries.

So what does Miller do with donated items that may not be useful in regard to the Heroes Deserve Help program? Nothing goes to waste, with recycling and refurbishment both used to generate funds that then go back into the program. Miller has even established a Heroes Deserve Help e-Bay page where the refurbished items are sold, so those who don’t have e-waste to donate can support the nonprofit by browsing its e-Bay page for things they could use themselves.

“Thus far, we’ve donated five laptops to Great Basin College, two laptops and a desk top to Tails of Nye County and two tablets to Veterans Stand Together out of Summerlin,” Miller reported.

Anyone interested in supporting the Heroes Deserve Help mission is encouraged to contact Miller at 714-588-2091.

The nonprofit’s Ebay page can be found at www.ebay.com/str/heroesdeservehelp.

For more information visit www.HeroesDeserveHelp.org.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
File photo
NCSO: 1 dead, 1 injured after AR-15 attack at Pahrump trailer
By Selwyn Harris Times-Bonanza & Golfield News

UPDATED: A man has been arrested for murder after a shooting survivor told Nye County authorities he had suffered a gunshot wound to his leg. That victim told investigators that a man armed with an AR-15 rifle had shot him and killed another male inside of a trailer in Pahrump.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Inspirations Senior Living was filled with guests on Saturda ...
Inspirations Senior Living marks 10 years in Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Inspirations has become a well-known part of the local community, offering independent, assisted and memory care living, as well as short-term respite stays.

Brent Schanding Editor, Pahrump Valley Times
PAHRUMP | BUSINESS BRIEFINGS
By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times

A quick look at openings, closings and other industry news.

Daria Sokolova/ Pahrump Valley Times The shuttered Nye Regional Medical Center sits along Main ...
County ok’s $950,000 in loans, grants for Tonopah hospital tear down
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

After many years of financial strife, in 2015 the Nye Regional Medical Center in Tonopah officially shut its doors to the public, leaving the community and surrounding areas hours away from the nearest hospital. Although some medical services have since returned, community members all agree it is not enough and the Northern Nye County Hospital District has been doing all it can to remedy the problem.

Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
Beatty Advisory Board makes its voice heard
By Richard Stephens Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Many of the Beatty Town Advisory Board’s actions of late have consisted of drafting and sending letters in support of or against proposals or projects possibly affecting the community.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Nugget Events Center was filled with conservati ...
Republican fundraiser brings in $6K for student scholarships.
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The evening of Saturday, Feb. 11 was a very exciting one for the members of the Pahrump Valley Republican Women as they played host to one of the valley’s largest political events of the year, the annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

Photo by Nye County Sheriff’s Office Dairy Queen robbery suspect Michael Duren was located an ...
Dairy Queen robbery suspect captured
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a man positively identified as the alleged suspect responsible for the robbery of the Dairy Queen on Sunday morning.

A roadblock remains on State Route 190 leading into Death Valley National Park following monsoo ...
Popular highway in Death Valley reopens
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Following last summer’s historic rainfall, day-to-day travels in and around Death Valley National Park are returning to normal.