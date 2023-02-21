How you can donate your old electronics to aid local vets

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, taken by Nathaniel Miller, shows the latest donation of e-waste made by a Pahrump resident in support of Miller's nonprofit Heroes Deserve Help.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Donations of monitors, desktop computers, laptops and more are used by Heroes Deserve Help to furnish veterans with the technology they need to succeed in school, at job-training or when starting their own small business.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Heroes Deserve Help started eight years ago in San Dimas, California and founder Nathaniel Miller brought the nonprofit to the Pahrump Valley in 2021.

“Empowering veterans through technology.”

This is the goal of Heroes Deserve Help, a nonprofit founded by Nathaniel Miller in San Dimas, California and brought to Pahrump by the transplant upon his move to the valley in 2021. By collecting an assortment of used and unwanted electronics, Heroes Deserve Help is able to make a difference in the lives of veterans as they strive for success in a civilian world.

“Basically, in a nutshell, what we do is, we provide technology to veteran students, that’s our main core, as well as for veteran job-training and small-business start-up,” Miller explained in a Pahrump Valley Times article published in October of last year.

Just days after that article appeared, Miller had received his very first Pahrump e-waste and surplus donation from a local and he couldn’t have been more pleased. His most recent donation, also prompted by the October 2022 article, occurred this past week.

“I received a donation from a lady named Linda and her husband Butch off Gamebird Road,” Miller remarked with obvious happiness. “When she had called me, she said she had saved a copy of your original article!”

By partnering with businesses, organizations, governmental entities, schools and the general public, Heroes Deserve Help is able to give necessities such as computers and laptops to area veterans, completely free of charge. Donations of used laptops, desktops, tablets, partial CPUs, mice, keyboards, monitors, printers, ink cartridges and more are always welcome. Most other type of electronics are also accepted, with the exception of microwaves, light bulbs, appliances and household batteries.

So what does Miller do with donated items that may not be useful in regard to the Heroes Deserve Help program? Nothing goes to waste, with recycling and refurbishment both used to generate funds that then go back into the program. Miller has even established a Heroes Deserve Help e-Bay page where the refurbished items are sold, so those who don’t have e-waste to donate can support the nonprofit by browsing its e-Bay page for things they could use themselves.

“Thus far, we’ve donated five laptops to Great Basin College, two laptops and a desk top to Tails of Nye County and two tablets to Veterans Stand Together out of Summerlin,” Miller reported.

Anyone interested in supporting the Heroes Deserve Help mission is encouraged to contact Miller at 714-588-2091.

The nonprofit’s Ebay page can be found at www.ebay.com/str/heroesdeservehelp.

For more information visit www.HeroesDeserveHelp.org.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com