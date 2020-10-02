76°F
News

Huge yard sale returns to Pahrump community

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 2, 2020 - 7:00 am
 

A local non-profit organization dedicated to ending pet overpopulation is hosting a weekend fundraiser beginning today.

Tails of Nye County offers low-cost spay and neutering services throughout the area.

The organization’s president, Denise Scherer, said the event, which she termed a huge yard sale, occurs only twice a year at her 520 East Street location.

Hours for the huge yard sale on Friday and Saturday are from 7 a.m. until sunset.

“We have it in the fall and the spring,” Scherer said. “It’s massive and we fill the parking lot full of tables of goodies. It is all the donations from people who donate items to us. We will have a little bit of furniture, books, decor, and we also have some Christmas-related items. We have lots of makeup because someone donated a ton of brand new makeup. We also have arts and crafts. It’s like a temporary thrift store and people can get a great bargain here.”

Scherer also said her organization routinely takes in donated items to sell.

“People can donate the items throughout the year,” she noted. “People should call ahead as we are only open Wednesday through Friday. We are also having the yard sale on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., because we are trying to sell as many items as possible. It will be $1 and under. If anyone has questions about the huge yard sale, they can call 702-306-3245.”

Sitting just adjacent to Tails of Nye County is the Never Forgotten Animal Society, which hosted a 3-day pet adoption event last weekend.

Volunteer Crystal Mollison said she was overwhelmed by the response last month.

“We did a little over 200 adoptions, which is a lot,” she said. “We adopted out dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens, but it was mainly kittens and we did have a very wonderful turnout. People came in from Las Vegas, and we actually had some people come down from Reno to adopt a pet.”

Coinciding with the adoption event was also a yard sale at the “Make An Offer Shoppe,” Mollison said.

“We did a little more than $1,500 with all the furniture and odds and ends down here, so that was a very good turnout too,” she noted. “We just want to give out a big thanks to the community because without them, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. It was a very successful weekend.”

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com.

