Humana expands its telemedicine options

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Dixon Keller, Humana's Nevada sales director, stands at the Humana neighborhood location on Dec. 5., 2018. Keller spoke about Medicare open enrollment and the increase of use of telemedicine within the Humana organization and in rural Nevada.

Thinkstock Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment starts on Jan. 1 and ends on March 31. Certain changes can be made for individuals that are already enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan, including choosing a different plan or going back to original Medicare.

Humana is expanding its telemedicine offerings for many of its group of insured for 2019.

A news release from the company stated that Humana is set to include virtual access to behavioral health services in Clark and Nye counties, and Washoe County in Northern Nevada, in some of its Medicare Advantage PPO plans in 2019.

Humana has expanded for medical and behavioral health telemedicine services,” and it’s so important, especially in rural areas where access to physicians may be harder, Telemed services actually allow folks to call in, and you can either use your computer like Skype, you can use your iPad, you can use your phone, said Dixon Keller, Humana’s Nevada sales director.

“You can call audio or you can do video chat and talk to a physician who can diagnose you and even write prescriptions online in the comfort of you living room.”

Humana launched its the physical health virtual visit in 2016 with the 2019 plans adding the new behavioral health service, according to a news release from Humana.

Humana has partnered with MDLive, a telemedicine services and software provider, to bring the new behavioral health services to its Medicare Advantage insured.

Those covered under one of Humana’s plans can access clinicians through a personal computer, telephone of mobile device and get assistance a variety of non-emergency mental and behavioral conditions, such as addiction, anxiety and others.

Other enrollment options

The open enrollment period for Medicare beneficiaries ended on Dec. 7, but there are options for certain situations, according to Keller.

“If somebody misses this. If somebody is low income, if somebody has cardiovascular disease, diabetes, many other ailments, we have special election programs for them,” Keller said. “If somebody has just moved into the state of Nevada, or just turned 65, they all have special election periods.”

On top of that, there is also a new special election period from Jan. 1 to March 31, 2019.

“If somebody has made a selection during the AEP (the Annual Election Period), and they realize maybe there’s something else out there that they want better, they’ll have one option to change plans…,” Keller said.

Keller said that option is brand new from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

According to Medicare.Gov, an individual enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan already, with or without drug coverage, can switch to another Medicare Advantage Plan during that period that ends on March 31 to a plan with or without drug coverage.

Also according to Medicare.gov, individuals can unenroll from a Medicare Advantage Plan they chose during open enrollment and return to original Medicare during that period.

Individuals will be able to sign up for a Medicare prescription drug plan if they choose this option, according to Medicare.gov

Individuals can also make a change during this period “if you enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Plan during your Initial Enrollment Period,” according to Medicare.gov.

These individuals can “change to another Medicare Advantage Plan (with or without drug coverage) or go back to Original Medicare (with or without drug coverage) within the first 3 months you have Medicare,” information on Medicare.gov stated.

Check Humana.com/Medicare for more information or call 775-910-6010.

Other Medicare Advantage plans are also available in the Nye County area, including Hometown Health’s Senior Care Plus plan. More information on that plan can be found at SeniorCarePlus.com or by calling 775-982-3112.

For UnitedHealthcare’s options, call 702-838-8271 or visit UGCMedicarePlans.com

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com