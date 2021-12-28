ICYMI: See what happened at the Pahrump Holiday Task Force Christmas Eve Dinner

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosted its annual Community Christmas Eve Dinner on Dec. 24, offering a free buffet meal to the hundreds who turned out.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times A local family is pictured digging into their holiday meal at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center was filled with community members on Dec. 24 for the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times In total, Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright said the Community Christmas Dinner was able to serve 700 guests.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Santa Claus poses with Pahrump resident John Walker at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The tables were decorated with holiday items during the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Musicians and performers, the duo that makes up J&D Music serenaded the crowd with all kinds of music at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Jackets and scarves are pictured neatly arranged in the coat room at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Those in need of warm gloves, blankets or beanies were able to pick out items for free during the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Hand knitted hats were available in the coat room at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Christmas Eve in the Pahrump Valley was marked with a special gathering for the community with the Pahrump Holiday Task Force hosting its annual holiday dinner at the Nye Communities Coalition Activities Center. All were invited to enjoy the festivities and hundreds partook, leaving holiday task force members delighted.

Greeters welcomed the crowd and escorted people to their seats, directing the area’s veterans to their own designated VIP tables where they received direct-meal service. Everyone else headed to the buffet line to heap their plates with ham, sweet potatoes, vegetables and cornbread, along with a selection of pies for dessert, before settling into their seats to devour their meal and relish the music performed by J&D.

Santa was in attendance, waiting by the Christmas tree with a stack of presents and children were able to spend a few minutes with him.

For those who found themselves in need of a little assistance with keeping warm this winter, a coat room was set up during the Community Christmas Eve Dinner, stocked full of free coats, jackets, gloves, hats and blankets.

“We were so happy to be able to hold our dinner again, especially in person, so the community could be together to enjoy the holiday,” Pahrump Holiday Task Force Chair Linda Wright said. “Everyone worked so hard to make this happen and it was a beautiful success. We are all so pleased with how everything turned out.”

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s holiday events, including those held for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Easter and the Fourth of July, are always a large undertaking and the assistance of the local individuals and the business community plays an integral role in keeping those events going, Wright said.

Donors and sponsors of the 2021 Community Christmas Eve Dinner included: Saitta Trudeau; Realty Executives; Frontier Family Dental; Artesian Cellars; Quality Signs and Designs; Express Diesel Auto; Marty Greenfield Jewelers; Smoke Shop Express; Liquor and Tobacco Express; Advance America; Godfather Media and KPFF 97.7 Radio; Top Radio of Pahrump; JoshWhoTV.com; Saddle West Hotel and Casino; B&C Printing; Heritage Bible Church; the Nye County Sheriff’s Office; U-Turn for Christ Ministry; J&D Music; the NyE Communities Coalition; Hair FX Salon; area businessman Matt Sadler; local hairstylists Jenny Fair and Nikki Snix; John and Nancy Walker; and Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo.

“Thank you to our wonderful committee and super wonderful community volunteers, who, without their help, this wonderful event would not happen!” Wright said. “Thank you is not enough.”

For more information email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com.