Impact statement for Lee Canyon plans now available

The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest on Oct. 9 published the Notice of Availability of the final Lee Canyon Master Development Plan Phase I Environmental Impact Statement for a 30-day review period.

L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal The planned project will update and renovate ski area infrastructure, offer a wider range of activities for varying skill levels and include year-round recreation opportunities that meet the emerging needs of today’s recreational market.

The Record of Decision will be finalized after this review period.

This Final Environmental Impact Statement analyzed the potential environmental effects of enhancing the winter and summer recreational opportunities available at the Lee Canyon Ski Area located in the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area near Las Vegas.

The project will replace aging base area structures with modern facilities that provide expanded services.

Coupled with added ski runs, new lifts and additional parking, these base-area improvements will balance ski area capacities at levels responsive to the demands of the growing population of Las Vegas and the region.

The Notice of Availability can be found in the Federal Register at https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/FR-2020-10-09/pdf/2020-22395.pdf

The Final Environmental Impact Statement can be reviewed at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=50649

For additional information on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/htnf